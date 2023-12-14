Razorback DE Stewart suspended after arrest

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas defensive end Jashaud Stewart, who was arrested Wednesday by Fayetteville Police in connection with residential burglary and first-degree criminal mischief, has been put on indefinite suspension by Coach Sam Pittman.

Stewart had not posted bail on the charges as of Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Detention Center website. The senior from Jonesboro is scheduled for a hearing Friday in Washington County Circuit Court.

A copy of his arrest report has not yet been made available.

“We have been notified of the issue involving Jashaud Stewart,” Pittman said in a statement to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “He has been suspended from the team indefinitely. Once we have received and reviewed more information, we will make a determination on his status with our football program moving forward.”

Stewart, 22, played sparingly in 2023 largely due to a series of nagging injuries, and finished with 89 snaps and 7 tackles. The 6-2, 257-pounder made 6 starts in 10 games in 2022 and posted 14 tackles and 2 sacks. He has 28 career tackles and 2.5 sacks in 36 games.

Stewart has 1 year of eligibility remaining by being on the roster as a freshman for the covid-19 season of 2020. He has yet to announce his plans for the 2024 season.