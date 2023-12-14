Sanders transferring to South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas All-SEC tailback Raheim Sanders made it official Wednesday night that he will sign with South Carolina out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Sanders was a preseason All-America selection after rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022, but he struggled from the outset with a knee injury in the season-opener and wound up with 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He posted a short video on social media with him wearing a black No. 5 South Carolina jersey sitting on a throne, dancing and giving the Gamecocks' "spurs-up" hand signal.

Sanders is the third Razorback to announce his transfer destination. He and linebacker Chris Paul both picked SEC destinations, as Paul is headed to Ole Miss. Linebacker Jordan Crook has announced he is signing with Arizona State.

The Razorbacks also added a local player to the transfer portal Wednesday as former Bentonville High School offensive lineman Joey Su'a announced his plan to depart the program.

Su'a, originally from Victorville, Calif., was recruited by Georgia and Oregon, among others as a prospect with the Tigers. He was injured for much of this season, particularly in the early going, while serving a redshirt year. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

Su'a announced his intention to enter the portal early Wednesday afternoon, saying he wanted to put himself in the best position to play. On Wednesday night, he posted a picture on social media of his home visit by Arizona State coaches, including offensive line coach Saga Tuitele.