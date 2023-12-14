SCREENTIME | OPINION





If you think about it, 1971's "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is a slasher film.

There's a fan theory that holds Gene Wilder's Willie Wonka is a murderer, a serial child killer who chooses his victims coolly imagining poetic ways to tempt them to their ends based on their particular moral weaknesses. (In the original 1964 Roald Dahl novel and Tim Burton's 2005 film -- both called "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" -- we are explicitly shown that the kids have survived the ordeal. They're alive, if scarred for life. But just because Dahl let the kiddies survive, that doesn't mean "Willy Wonka" director Mel Stuart was similarly constrained.

Some ghoulish types will even contend that the movie Wonka needs these kids' bodies to make his candy, a theory one might dismiss out of hand had not a Yahoo News contributor named Ben Falk come up with a detail from an early draft of Dahl's novel about a character named Miranda Mary Piker who was eventually cut from the book. After Mary suffered an accident in the Peanut Brittle Room, the Oompa Loompas sang a song that included the lines:

Soon this girl who was so vicious

Will have gotten quite delicious

And her parents will have surely understood

That instead of saying, 'Miranda,

'Oh the beast we cannot stand her!'

They'll be saying, 'Oh, how tasty and how good!'

One more thing I want to add about this Wonka as a child-murdering cannibal theory, which is of course plain nonsense. (Or is it?) "Willy Wonka and the Choclate Factory" was released in June 1971. A year previously, Rupert Holmes, the man who a few years later would go on to write and record "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" -- for which he has profusely and repeatedly apologized -- was a session pianist who happened upon a band from the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton, Pa., area called The Buoys that he thought had great commercial potential.

Holmes convinced Scepter Records in New York to offer the band a one-single contract, but only under the condition that the band handle all of its own promotion. Scepter wasn't going to spend a penny of its advertising (or payola) budget on The Buoys. So Holmes had the brilliant idea of writing a song that was so outrageous that it was sure to be banned. The Buoys would record the song and become notorious. The ensuing publicity would boost their careers.

So Holmes sat down and wrote "Timothy," a bouncy pop song about three buddies who go spelunking and are trapped when the mine caves in. No food and only enough water for two:

Timothy, Timothy, Joe was looking at you

Timothy, Timothy, God what did we do?

Much to Holmes and the band's dismay, the song didn't get banned. In fact, it climbed up to #17 on the Billboard Top 40 chart, peaking on April 17, 1971. It had just faded from the charts when "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" was released. (To further buttress our specious argument that cannibalism was much in the air in the summer of 1971, we might also note that May 31 also saw the release of "How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman," a Brazilian comedy set in the 16th century about a French sailor who helps the indigenous Tupinambás defeat a rival tribe and, in the ensuing victory celebration, is eaten for his trouble.)

We can only hope none of this has much to do with "Wonka," the Timothée Chalamet-driven, Paul ("Paddington") King-directed quasi-prequel that focuses on Wonka's life before he became a billionaire chocolatier. By most accounts, the film is charming and quirky and completely free of intimations of child murder. In Variety, Owen Gleiberman writes, "in 'Wonka,' the fun, rousing, impeccably staged, jaw-droppingly old-fashioned musical prequel ... Timothée Chalamet plays the title character as the beaming soul of effervescent goodness. His chocolate passion is there (he's all but defined by it), but the kinks are gone; so is any trace of a dark side."

Well, that's a relief. Sort of. I guess.

The spirit of full disclosure requires us to acknowledge that Warner Bros. did send us a link for "Wonka" -- unfortunately we couldn't get it to work in time for the review.

The other big screen arrival this week is "Christmas With The Chosen: Holy Night," a Fathom event which will run through Sunday. There's kind of an interesting back-story here, apparently this is a recombination of two Christmas specials, "The Shepherd" and "The Messengers," created, written, directed and executive-produced by Dallas Jenkins, the son of "Left Behind" co-author Jerry Jenkins.

Jenkins is the creative engine behind the "The Chosen," a multi-season, episode-based portrayal of the life of Jesus that's notable for having been financed through crowdfunding.

"Call it regifting if you like, but we've taken these episodes from Christmas past and woven them together (wreath-like) into your Christmas present," the film's promotional material reads. "Freshly recut and remastered, the two are now one seamless story about the birth of Jesus -- Christmas with 'The Chosen: Holy Night.'"

Of special interest to fans of martial arts films, Shout Factory is releasing the DVD boxed set Shaw Brothers Classics, Vol. 4 on Tuesday. The set contains 12 classic martial arts films from the Shaw Brothers' library that were originally released between 1980 and 1984. Many of the movies are being released on Blu-ray for the first time.

The four Shaw (in Chinese, Shao) brothers, born between 1896 and 1907, established what came to be the largest film production company in Hong Kong in 1925. In 1958 they opened what was then the largest privately owned studio in the world, Movietown.

Before shifting the company's focus to TV production in 1987, they produced about 1,000 films, among them some of the most successful and influential Chinese language movies of all-time. They also basically popularized the kung fu genre, which is different from traditional Chinese "wuxia" martial arts films in that it dispenses with the fantasy element of these movies and often transposes the stories into a more "realistic" contemporary setting. There's no wire work in a kung fu film, the actors don't seem to fly like they did in, say, Ang Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," the popular wuxia revival film from 2000.

In 1965, Shaw Brothers made the conscious decision to focus on these kung fu action-driven films that featured actors chosen primarily for their athletic prowess rather than their acting chops. They also decided to dub most of these films into English, initially for the U.K. market that, as a British protectorate, Hong Kong had easy access to. This set the stage for what would become known as the kung fu craze of 1973, a global phenomenon that had the kids in streets performing mock martial arts moves to Carl Douglas' "Kung Fu Fighting."

After the Shaw Brothers production "Five Fingers of Death" (also known as "King Boxer") starring Indonesian-born actor Lo Liehing was released in the U.S. in March and shot to the top of the weekly box office, more than 30 Chinese martial arts movies hit U.S. theaters.

Elsewhere on smaller screens:

"Mondo New York" (not rated, 1 hour, 23 minutes, Collectors' Edition Blu-ray DVD) Created and produced by Stuart S. Shapiro and directed by Harvey Keith, this is a remastered version of the darkly twisted 1988 documentary cult classic that explores the avant-garde culture of New York in the 1980s, from its eccentric nightlife to the quirky artists who defined an era. Bonus features include interviews with key figures who were instrumental in shaping the New York underground scene including Shapiro, the mastermind behind Mondo New York. Discover the creative process, challenges, and inspirations that brought this groundbreaking documentary to life. Cast includes Joey Arias, artist Joe Coleman and filmmaker Shannah Laumeister.

"Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife" (TV-MA, approximately 53 minutes per episode, Netflix) An unnerving three-part docuseries that explores the downfall of superstar thoracic surgeon Paolo Macchiarini. In 2011, he revolutionized transplant medicine through his ground-breaking alternative to organ donation using stem cell-infused windpipe transplants. All but one of his patients endured excruciating deaths. Directed by Ben Steele.

"Always, Lola" ( Not rated, 1 hour, 27 minutes, On Demand) A nostalgic and thematically absorbing drama in which, after high school senior Lola dies, her five best friends, now college age, reunite on their annual camping trip. There they discover surprising secrets around her death that threaten to distort her memory and the the structure of their friend group. With Corrinne Mica, Roxy Striar, Andrew Ghai, Candice Cruz; directed by Jeffrey Cane Graham.

"The Levys of Monticello" (not rated, 1 hour, 12 minutes, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, cable providers) When Thomas Jefferson died in 1826, he left behind a mountain of personal debt, which forced his heirs to sell his beloved Monticello home and all of its possessions. This absorbing documentary reveals the little-known story of the Levy family, which owned and carefully preserved Monticello for nearly a century, longer than Jefferson or his descendants. Directed by Steven Pressman.

"Christmas with Jerks" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes, On Demand) A different approach to holiday-theme comedy concerns a middle-aged child star who, passed over for her comeback role, goes to her sister's house to hide out, where she discovers an injured stuntman, dog-sitting for the holidays. He's got to go, but she'll have to help him win back his ex to get him out of the house before Christmas. With Leanna Adams, Tyler Buckingham, Steve Coulter, Lauren Richards; written by Adams, who co-directed with Kristina Arjona.

