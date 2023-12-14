Springdale man charged with capital murder in Christmas Eve stabbing won’t face the death penalty





FAYETTEVILLE -- The death penalty was waived Thursday for a Springdale man charged in connection with a fatal 2021 Christmas Eve stabbing in Fayetteville.

David Martin Pyle, 41, is charged with capital murder in the death of Cody Tisdell, 30.

Capital murder, if convicted, carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said there are not enough aggravating circumstances for him to seek the death penalty against Pyle.

The decision made a slew of death penalty related motions that were set to be heard Thursday moot.

Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay set the case for trial beginning Jan. 23. It's expected to last three to four days.

Police were sent about 12:52 a.m. Dec. 24, 2021, to 1889 N. College Ave. Officers found Tisdell in the parking lot of a gaming business with stab wounds. First-responders rendered aid, and Tisdell was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to a police report.

Multiple witnesses at the scene said they saw Pyle and Tisdell arguing in the parking lot, the report says. During the altercation, Pyle walked to a car, retrieved a knife and started fighting with Tisdell, who was unarmed, according to the report.

The report says Pyle stabbed Tisdell several times. Pyle then got into the car and fled, according to the report.

Surveillance video from the scene backed up witness accounts, according to police. On that video, someone can be heard yelling at Pyle to put down the knife. Once Tisdell was stabbed, he ran away from Pyle and fell to the ground, according to the report.

After the stabbing, police located Pyle about 2:30 a.m. at his home on Hemlock Place near Tamarack Street in Springdale. Officers spoke with Pyle over the phone about 10:30 a.m., but he refused to come out for several hours.

Pyle live-streamed video on social media during the standoff, saying he wouldn't go back to prison, according to police. Police used gas canisters in an attempt to get him out, and Pyle fired a gun in return, police said. Police believe the gun Pyle fired was stolen.

About 7 p.m., Pyle came out of the home but didn't comply with officer commands. Police used a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

Pyle has extensive criminal history in Washington County involving burglary, theft, drugs and guns dating back at least a decade. He's been charged with felonies at least 11 times, including multiple charges in some cases, and has had probation or parole revoked multiple times.

Pyle is considered a habitual offender.

A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was severed from Pyle's upcoming trial. Durrett said that was because Pyle did not use a gun against Tisdell.

Pyle is being held pending trial at the Arkansas Department of Correction on a parole violation.





Aggravating circumstances

Refers to factors that increase the severity or culpability of a criminal act. Typically, the presence of an aggravating circumstance will lead to a harsher penalty for a convicted criminal. Some generally recognized aggravating circumstances include heinousness of the crime, lack of remorse and prior conviction of another crime. Recognition of particular aggravating circumstances varies by jurisdiction.

Source: Cornell.edu







