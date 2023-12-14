Tennessee transfer O-lineman plans to visit Hogs

An SEC transfer offensive lineman is planning to visit Arkansas this weekend.

Tennessee redshirt freshman offensive lineman Addison Nichols, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, is expected to arrive in Fayetteville late Friday night and will leave Sunday.

Nichols, 6-5 and 327 pounds, played in every regular-season game for the Vols in 2023 and had an overall-offense rating of 61.3, according to Pro Football Focus. He also played in two games as a freshman in 2022.

He's capable of playing center and guard.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect and was rated as high as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the nation by 247 Sports and the No. 111 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN.

He initially picked the Vols over offers from Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and others in 2022 as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga. Nichols has three years of eligibility remaining.