Three people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Bella Vista

Kaleigh Ball, 24, of Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Ball was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jair Marin, 20, of 616 Dixon St. in Lowell, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of marijuana, two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs with intent to deliver, possession of schedule VI drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Marin was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.

Springdale

Eric Lucy, 41, of 917 Huntsville Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, theft of property and a parole violation. Lucy was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.