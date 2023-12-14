The world in brief: Two breach India’s Parliament security

Two breach India's Parliament security

NEW DELHI -- Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of India's Parliament on Wednesday, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 attack on the complex.

Two accomplices also were arrested outside the chamber, Parliament Speaker Om Birla said.

Security guards overpowered the intruders as one of them climbed over the tables of the lawmakers' seating area, TV images showed. They carried small canisters that emitted yellow smoke, said Senthil Kumar, a lawmaker who was present in the chamber.

One of the arrested said she was a student protesting rising unemployment. "People's voice is not being heard by the government. There can't be a dictatorship in the country," she told reporters as she was taken away by the police.

Lawmakers earlier in the day observed the anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament by armed assailants who killed six police officers, two security guards, and a gardener. All the five attackers were killed by security forces. India blamed the attack on a Pakistan-based group.

Myanmar arrests 2 online journalists

BANGKOK -- Myanmar's military government has arrested two journalists with a local online news service, their editor said Wednesday, in its latest crackdown on media freedom since seizing power nearly three years ago.

The chief editor of Dawei Watch, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from authorities, told The Associated Press that Aung San Oo and Myo Myint Oo were arrested late Monday at their homes in the coastal town of Myeik. The town is about 350 miles south of Yangon, the country's biggest city.

The editor said they were arrested three days after returning home from hiding and that security forces told family members they were arrested for reports they had filed. The computers and mobile phones of the reporters and their family members were confiscated by police, and the journalists are being held in an interrogation camp, the editor said.

Dawei Watch's chief editor said a total of five reporters and a columnist have been arrested since the army began cracking down on independent media after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021.

Myanmar is one of the world's biggest jailers of journalists, second only to China, according to Reporters Without Borders, and it is ranked near the bottom of the watchdog group's Press Freedom Index at 173rd out of 180 countries this year.

Thai police seize meth in biggest haul

BANGKOK -- Thai police have seized what is being called a record haul of methamphetamine tablets in the western province of Kanchanaburi, close to the Myanmar border.

Officers found an estimated 50 million tablets hidden in sacks in a six-wheeler truck they stopped at a joint police-military checkpoint Tuesday. The occupants of the truck -- a man and a woman -- were arrested.

The quantity of methamphetamine tablets seized is a record for Thailand, Jeremy Douglas, the Southeast Asia regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said Wednesday. The region's biggest known seizure took place in neighboring Laos in October 2021, when a consignment of 55 million pills was discovered.

Myanmar has historically been the region's main drug production area in part because of lax security measures in border areas where minority ethnic groups have long been fighting for greater autonomy.

Albanian court blocks deal for asylum

TIRANA, Albania -- Albania's Constitutional Court on Wednesday blocked, at least temporarily, the ratification by lawmakers of a contentious deal that Tirana signed with Rome to process asylum applications of some migrants arriving in Italy by sea in Albania instead.

The court's chief judge, Olta Zacaj, said the court would hold a public hearing on Jan. 18 to determine whether the agreement violates Albania's constitution.

The decision means the Parliament will not vote on whether to ratify the deal, a session that had been planned for today.

Under the five-year deal announced in November, Albania was to shelter up to 36,000 migrants for a year, or about 3,000 a month, trying to reach Italy without proper documentation, mostly in dangerous sea voyages. Albania would house the migrants at two facilities while Italy fast-tracks their asylum requests.

The processing centers were to be run by Italian officials, with Albanian guards providing security around the centers. Italy has committed to pay for the construction and operation of the two centers under Italian jurisdiction.

The opposition argues that housing migrants that way would deny them "any right the Albanian Constitution offers individuals."

By mid-December, the number of migrants arriving in Italy by boat had nearly doubled to 153,000, compared with the same period a year ago. The backlog of asylum applications in Italy currently stands at 82,000.

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a checkpoint set up outside the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of India's parliament, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the complex. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)







Visitors to India's parliament stand outside the complex in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of India's parliament, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the complex. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard inside the premises of India's parliament in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of India's parliament, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the complex. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)



An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard at a checkpoint setup outside the Indian parliament in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Police arrested two people who jumped from the visitors' gallery into the lower house of parliament, the speaker said, in a major security breach on the anniversary of a deadly 2001 terrorist attack on the complex. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

