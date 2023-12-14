UA athletes finalists for Bowerman





FAYETTEVILLE -- Since The Bowerman was first presented to the top collegiate male and female track and field athletes in 2009, no school has won both awards in the same year.

The University of Arkansas or Texas could change that tonight.

Triple-jumper Jaydon Hibbert and sprinter and hurdler Britton Wilson are finalists for the Razorbacks and multi-event athlete Leo Neugebauer and sprinter Julien Alfred are finalists for the Longhorns.

The other men's finalist with Hibbert and Neugebauer is Georgia multi-event athlete Kyle Garland. Florida jumper Jasmine Moore joins Wilson and Alfred as a women's finalist.

The Bowerman awards will be presented tonight in a ceremony held at Aurora, Colo., in conjunction with the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association convention.

"I'm excited to represent my school, Arkansas, as well as Jamaica," said Hibbert, who is from Kingston and back at Arkansas for his sophomore year. "I'm super excited about the ceremony, having fun and being dressed up.

"Britton and I are going to go there and have fun. Whatever the results, we're going to enjoy the experience. It's my dream that we both win."

Wilson, who turned pro last summer after her fourth-year junior season, said she and Hibbert have become close friends.

"I'm super excited [to be a Bowerman finalist] and definitely even more excited I'm there with Jaydon," said Wilson, who transferred to Arkansas from Tennessee. "Me and him have a really great relationship. We've become super close, so it's really exciting to be there with someone who's one of my best friends.

"Both the men's and women's coaching staffs will be there, so the environment is going to be really exciting.

"Obviously it would be amazing if we could win it together. I really think firmly that we both could do it. But we're not going to be upset either way, because we're both so happy and blessed to be there and just to have this experience."

Hibbert starred as a freshman last season when he swept NCAA and SEC triple jump titles indoors and outdoors.

First Hibbert set collegiate and Jamaican indoor records when he leaped 57 feet, 6 1/2 inches to win the NCAA triple jump title. Then he set the collegiate outdoor record of 58-7 1/2 in winning the SEC title and won a second NCAA crown with a leap of 57-7 1/2.

As a junior last season, Wilson ran 49.48 seconds to win the 400-meter NCAA indoor title and set the American record. She also ran the anchor leg on the Razorbacks' NCAA meet-winning 1,600 relay that set the collegiate record of 3:21.75.

Wilson also set a collegiate record outdoors in the 400 by running 49.13 at the SEC Championships. She won the SEC 400 indoors and swept the 400 and 400 hurdles outdoors for the second year in a row despite dealing with stress fractures in both shins. She also overcame a bout with covid-19 during the indoor season.

"When I broke the American record [in the 400 indoors], I feel like that was the turning point with how my confidence shifted in the outdoor season and also my excitement," Wilson said. "I fell back in love with the sport, even when I was dealing with the issues with my shins."

At the NCAA Outdoor meet, Wilson attempted to become the first female to win the 400 and 400 hurdles. But with only 25 minutes between the races and still dealing with shin injuries, she finished second and seventh.

"I actually was very, very heartbroken after the outdoor nationals because I've done the double so many times, and I enjoy doing it," Wilson said. "So I was excited to do it at nationals and try to become the first person to [sweep].

"But things didn't go in my favor. In my heart I knew I could do it, but it just didn't happen that day."

Wilson said she was worried she wouldn't be a finalist for The Bowerman and was relieved when she was announced as one.

"So just being a finalist has meant a lot to me," she said. "If I do win, I think it would help patch up all the little heartbreaks I had from nationals. It would be a rewarding feeling to win it."

Hibbert and Wilson are among six Razorbacks to be finalists for The Bowerman.

Sprinter and long jumper Jarrion Lawson won The Bowerman for the men in 2016. The other men's finalist for Arkansas was multi-event Ayden Owens-Delerme last year.

Arkansas' women's finalists for The Bowerman previously were pole vaulter Tina Sutej in 2011 and sprinter/hurdler Janeek Brown in 2019.





