UA frat draws hazing penalties

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will be removed from its housing at the end of this semester, among other sanctions, over violations of university policy, including hazing.

The fraternity, the Alpha Zeta Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha International, will be removed from its housing by Friday and cannot return until August 2025 at the earliest, if all conditions for reinstatement are met, according to a letter to the fraternity from Rachel Eikenberry, director of the university's Office of Accountability.

The fraternity also had its status as a Registered Student Organization revoked for a year, meaning the organization cannot formally or informally gather past and/or current members on campus, utilize university-owned property, or recruit new members without written permission from the dean of students, Melissa Harwood-Rom.

The fraternity will be eligible for reinstatement next December, upon completion of all requirements, according to the letter from Eikenberry. The dean of students "shall determine whether the organization has met the conditions imposed and is otherwise eligible for reinstatement."

The fraternity also must remit a $1,500 conduct assessment payment and meet with the dean of students by Feb. 19, 2024, to discuss conditions for reinstatement, according to the letter.

The fraternity is under conduct probation for a year, and this chapter will function under the sole supervision of an Alumni Receivership Committee -- which is designed to provide support and assistance to college chapters -- through May 2025, during which time the Alumni Receivership Committee will be "directly involved with all programming and operational facets of the organization, [and] a representative from the Alumni Receivership Committee must be present at all official functions hosted by the organization."

The fraternity can exercise the right to have this matter formally reviewed and adjudicated through the University of Arkansas' conduct system, but must notify Eikenberry by Friday to choose that option, according to her letter.

The fraternity had not contacted Eikenberry about that option as of Wednesday, said Mark Rushing, associate vice chancellor for university relations.

In addition, the sanctions outlined in the letter do not preclude the university from addressing the actions of individual members through the conduct system.

"Members of the Alpha Zeta Chapter have been expelled following their involvement with activities from the spring of 2023 which violated fraternity policies and were abhorrent. It is the fraternity's hope that the university takes similar action and criminal charges are pursued," Justin A. Buck, executive vice president of Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity, said Wednesday.

"Pi Kappa Alpha has worked with the university and alumni throughout this investigation and will continue to do so as it reconstitutes the chapter's membership during the time of suspension to include only those men who are committed to upholding the values and standards of the fraternity."

In April, the Office of Student Accountability received a report from an anonymous source alleging an initiation ritual at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house included members hitting initiates "with a wooden paddle while onlookers observed, yelled, and videotaped the interaction," according to the letter.

After the university investigation, the fraternity was found responsible for hazing and endangerment -- "conduct that endangers the health or safety of any person" -- both violations of the Code of Student Life.

Paddling or striking in any manner is one example of hazing, as are requiring carrying of items such as statues, rocks, paddles, etc., or forcing or coercing someone to eat or drink against their will, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

Hazing includes, but is not limited to, any act imposed on current or potential members of a group or organization that endangers the mental or physical health or safety of a person, that defaces or destroys public or private property, that is likely to result in humiliation or ridicule or that is likely to result in interference with academic efforts regardless of the consent of the participants, or any actions or activities prohibited by the State of Arkansas, according to the Arkansas Hazing Law. Hazing is considered a Class B misdemeanor.

The fraternity was suspended last month, pending results of the investigation, the first time a Greek organization on campus was suspended since 2019.

This Pi Kappa Alpha chapter has 308 members, according to the university's Office of Greek Life.

Roughly 30% of the university's undergraduates belong to the 34 fraternities and sororities on campus, according to the Division of Student Affairs.

Earlier this fall, many fraternity and sorority members participated in hazing prevention week, including hanging anti-hazing signs from fraternity and sorority houses.

In 2021, a chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity agreed to accept sanctions because of hazing activities. None of the sanctions were related to alcohol and no students were hurt, but penalties accepted by the fraternity included the cancellation and non-approval of social functions through the fall 2021 semester, as well as a year of conduct probation.