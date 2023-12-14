Washington County deuties put goat wrangling skills to the test

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Washington County Sheriff's office is looking to reunite with his owners a wayward goat that deputies managed to capture Wednesday night.

Deputies received several calls about "a rogue black billy goat with horns and a white spot on each side of his body, roaming around rural Washington County (Prairie Grove/Farmington area)," according to a post on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Deputies located the goat and "due to their fine wrangling skills" were able to catch him, according to the post.

"He is now being held in a safe place, but he's hoping his real owners read this post so he can get back home," the post states.

Anyone with information about where the goat belongs can call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at (479) 444-5712.