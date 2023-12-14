Yellville man has served prison sentence in Capitol riot case

A Flippin coffee shop owner sentenced to 30 days incarceration for his actions during the U.S. Capitol riot has served his time.

Jon Thomas Mott, 40, of Yellville, was sentenced in April after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Three other charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Mott reported to a federal prison in Springfield, Mo., on Oct. 25, and was released on Nov. 21, Emery Nelson, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Prisons, said in an email Thursday.

Under the First Step Act of 2018, Mott qualified for 4.5 days of "good time credit."

In addition to incarceration, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth also ordered Mott to serve three years probation and to pay a $500 fine and $500 restitution.

Mott's attorney, Joseph Allen of Branson, had asked the judge to sentence his client to probation only.

Federal prosecutors argued for one month of incarceration, saying Mott had a "lack of sincere remorse or contrition for his illegal conduct," according to a sentencing memorandum from Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg.

According to court filings, Mott spent 17 minutes in the Capitol before police pushed him out of the building.

During an interview with FBI agents after his arrest, Mott said he believed the Capitol was breached by "bad people" like Antifa, and then he and other "good people" entered because it was open, according to Lindberg.

Once in the Capitol, Mott "argued aggressively with police officers," she wrote. When an officer used a baton to "limit Mott's advance, Mott grabbed the baton with his right hand and pushed it away." Mott then yelled at the officer, "don't touch me" and "if you don't touch me, I won't touch you," according to the prosecutor's memorandum.

Mott argued with other officers before leaving the building, according to the court document.

Mott traveled to Washington "to protest what he believed to be an unlawful and corrupted election result," according to Allen's sentencing memorandum.

"Mr. Mott was one of [the] participants in the protest that occurred on January 6, 2021," wrote Allen. "This protest has been cast in the light of a riot and insurrection, a threat to democracy and other such pearl clutching terms. To speak of those events in this manner particularly when discussing an individual defendant is unjust and misleading.

"Mr. Mott is not a rioter, nor is he an insurrectionist," continued Allen. "He is a law-abiding citizen who, like any of us could, found himself caught up in the events of a day which began lawfully and peacefully and then dominoed into the situation in which he finds himself now."

Mott regrets his unlawful conduct and has accepted responsibility for it, according to Allen.

