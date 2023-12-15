1 killed, 2 hurt in I-40 crash

One man was killed and two more people were injured when a vehicle hit the man Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Robert Ward, 65, of Mulberry was in the right lane of I-40 near Mulberry around 6:13 a.m. when a 2020 Hyundai struck and killed him, according to the report.

The driver of the Hyundai, 24-year-old Donovan Shepherd of Charleston, and passenger Jonathon Hood, 35, also of Charleston, were hurt in the crash, the report says.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.