Arkansas board approves waivers for Marvell-Elaine School District

The Arkansas Board of Education on Friday approved waivers of some rules and regulations for the Marvell-Elaine School District that is the state's first traditional district to be operated by a charter management organization.

The tiny, 222-student Phillips County district that is under state control and without a locally elected school board asked the state Education Board for one-year waivers of rules and laws that:

Require state-licensed educators, including state licensure of the superintendent.

Set parameters for teacher planning time in increments of at least 40 minutes.

Mandate a school library.

Require one or more counselors.

Set personnel policies.

Marvell-Elaine Superintendent Phong Tran on Friday withdrew a proposed waiver of a state-required gifted and talented education program that is separate from regular student instruction.

The requests for waivers by the state's singular "transformation" district are similar to waiver requests made by open-enrollment public charter schools and by traditional public schools and school districts, Tran told the state board.

The Marvell-Elaine district started this school year in August under the day-today management of FEF-Arkansas, an affiliate of the Friendship Education Foundation -- a charter school management group that sponsors open-enrollment public charter schools in Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

State education leaders entered into a $200,000-a-year, three-year contract with FEF-Arkansas for direct management of the Marvell-Elaine district after the passage earlier this year of Act 237 of 2023, the LEARNS Act, which was championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Tran used his time Friday to update board members on the FEF-managed district that has struggled academically.

"We just completed our NWEA assessment... and I can tell you we saw a lot of growth in our students," he said about the results of a test used by districts nationally to determine student progress during the course of a school year.

"For example," he said, "in our third grade, 93% of our students had growth in math. With the results we got, there is a lot of hope and a lot of joy to see that our kids can learn if given the opportunity and the right environment to learn."

In response to questions from the Education Board members, Tran said the district continues to have difficulty in finding employees -- at least in part because of the its history.

That difficulty has extended to the hiring of a school counselor. The district has opted to hire a social worker rather than a counselor and will rely on the Marvell-Elaine High School principal to take on the job of helping students with career planning and course selection.

The social worker will help with the social and mental health issues, Stacy Smith, deputy commissioner for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. She said a waiver for a counselor is a pretty standard waiver that is granted if a school can show a plan for providing services.

To deny the waiver for the school counselor would put the district in violation of state accreditation standards, Smith said. Violating state standards in two consecutive school years puts a school system on a path to state control. The Marvell-Elaine district is already under state control because of its past trouble meeting state accreditation requirements.

Smith noted that the Education Board had voted earlier this year to close the district and was looking for a district to merge it with. That was when lawmakers approved the formation of transformation districts.

"We knew that when FEF went into Marvell, they had an uphill battle," Smith said. "They took over in August and at that point most of the teachers were unlicensed. They brought in new administration in the high school."

If the Marvell-Elaine continued to violate accreditation standards without state-approved waivers, it would be up to the Education Board to decide the district's fate, be it a merger with one or more other districts or something else.

Board members questioned Tran about his lack of state licensure to be an Arkansas superintendent. He said he has been an educator for 17 years, starting as a paraprofessional aide and then teaching computer and engineering subjects. He said he completed the mentoring requirements set by the Friendship Aspire organization and has passed a standardized education leadership exam.

He told Education Board member Leigh Anne Keener that he will take steps to acquire state licensure over the next year so a waiver would not need to be continued.

Regarding the Marvell-Elaine district's request for waiving state requirements that teachers be given planning time in 40- minute increments, the district is giving teachers planning time in excess of 40 minutes at a time, Tran said.

The waiver is requested to ensure there is flexibility to provide students who lack foundational academic skills with the instruction they need, he said.

The Marvell-Elaine district has slowly been hiring teachers -- with college degrees but not necessarily state licenses -- but is still missing one or two hires, Tran said.

"The schools are small enough and the team is committed enough to take on the extra responsibility to do what we need to do," he said.

Board member Jeff Wood of Little Rock was the sole board member to vote against the waivers for the district.

The LEARNS Act authorizes a school district that has a D- or F-graded school or is in need of "Level 5-intensive support" to be exempted from sanctions -- including consolidation with another district -- if the school board contracts with a charter school or another third-party entity to operate a "public school district transformation campus."

In the case of the Marvell-Elaine district, which is operating under state authority, Arkansas Education Secretary Jacob Oliva serves in lieu of a school board for the system.