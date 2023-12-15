Arkansas feels like 'home' for JUCO DB

Junior college defensive back Tyler Woodard said he felt at home after visiting Arkansas.

“The Arkansas visit was great,” Woodward said. “I enjoyed the coaches. Felt like home. Loved the facilities. They showed me around the housing area and stuff. It was great. I love Arkansas.”

Woodard, 6-2 and 200 pounds, of East Mississippi Community College, had 55 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups and 1 interception this season as a sophomore.

Woodward, lean and well put together, believes he could enhance his ability using the Arkansas facilities.

“The weight room was amazing,” he said. “I feel like it was one of the longest weight rooms I've seen so far. A lot of stuff that can help me produce and get my skills better."

Woodward, who had 20 tackles and an interception as a freshman, was a 3-star recruit in the 2022 class out of Freedom Prep Academy in Memphis.

A Mississippi State commitment, Woodard has other offers from schools such as Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina State, UNLV and Illinois.

He narrowed his list to the Razorbacks, Tennessee and Mississippi State on Tuesday.

On3.com’s industry ranking has him as the No. 2 safety and No. 17 overall junior college prospect in the nation.

He visited Fayetteville with his teammate and Razorback defensive back target Bryan Lanier. He said the trip “boosted” Arkansas’ recruiting efforts a lot.

The chance to continue playing with Lanier, who is visiting North Carolina State this weekend, at the major college level appeals to Woodward.

“Most definitely,” he said. “I would love to keep that same structure going on and playing with one of my former teammates. [I] feel like we created a good bond, and with us playing together I feel like it will keep me on track and get it done.”

He plans to visit the Bulldogs after the Razorbacks and will soon make his final decision.

“I will be visiting Mississippi State,” he said. “I will make my decision on the 20th."