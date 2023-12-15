Arkansas Senate approves Rapert’s appointment to state library board





The Arkansas Senate on Friday voted 22-10 to confirm Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appointment of former state Sen. Jason Rapert to the Arkansas State Library Board.

The Senate's action came without any discussion after the Senate Rules Committee voted 7-2 to recommend the Senate's confirmation of the Republican from Conway to the state's library board.

Twenty-two Senate Republicans voted to confirm the governor's appointment of Rapert, while four other Republicans joined six Democrats in voting not to confirm the appointment. One Republican senator didn't vote on the confirmation and two other Republican senators were absent.

Afterward, Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, who voted to confirm the appointment of Rapert, said in a written statement that "... I'm so glad that the governor appointed a committed conservative who will work to adopt common-sense policies to protect our children looking at books in the children's section from being presented with sexually explicit material as part of a leftist agenda of the sexualization of our children.

"Those aren't Arkansas values," he said.

But Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said he voted against confirming Rapert in part because he doesn't trust him or respect him.

"Whenever I was [Senate] pro tempore, he did some things that made it so I felt that I had to vote that way," he said in an interview. "Most importantly, I don't think he is the man for the job. If I thought that he was the man for the job, I would overlook everything else, but I don't think he is."

Last month Sanders announced her appointment of Rapert to the library board for a term expiring Oct. 18, 2029, to replace Joan O'Neal of Greenbrier, and the appointment of Shari Bales of Hot Springs to the board for a term expiring Oct. 18, 2030, to replace Donna McDonald of Charleston.

Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning has said the governor appointed Rapert to the library board because part of the board's duties is to provide effective leadership to improve public libraries, which the governor "believes her appointees will do by working to protect and educate kids, not indoctrinate them."

The Arkansas State Library Board is a seven-member state board that meets quarterly and acts as the policy-making body for the Arkansas State Library under Act 489 of 1979.

Under Act 566 of 2023, the Arkansas State Library has a state operations appropriation of $3.7 million, a federal operations appropriation of $3.2 million and a $10 million appropriation to provide state aid to public libraries in fiscal year 2024 that started July 1.

Other board members include Donnette Smith of Harrison, Jo Ann Campbell of Fort Smith, Pamela Meridith of Cherokee Village, Deborah Knox of Mountain Home, and Lupe Pena de Martinez of Mabelvale, according to the board's website.

Rapert is the founder and president of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers. He served in the state Senate from 2011-2023 and lost his bid last year for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor to then-Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who now serves as the state's lieutenant governor.

In June 2022, Rutledge implemented a 2019 law -- sponsored by Rapert -- that bans abortions in Arkansas, except to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion across the country.

He sponsored a 2015 law that led to the placement of a Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds in 2017 that was replaced the following year after the original monument was destroyed. The federal claim in the lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the monument remains active, but the state claim in the lawsuit has been dismissed.

In late November, Rapert said he wants the library board to be run efficiently and effectively, to focus on educating children and to oppose efforts by libraries to indoctrinate children into the "woke agenda."

Rapert also has said he wants to make sure the board follows the wishes of the Legislature under Act 372 of 2023.

"We want Arkansas libraries to be places where children can expand their education and knowledge, and parents can trust their children will not be exposed to pornographic or inappropriate materials," he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Act 372 of 2023, sponsored by Sullivan, creates an offense for "furnishing a harmful item to a minor" and strikes a defense for librarians against criminal prosecution under state obscenity laws.

Supporters of Act 372 say it is needed to protect children from obscene material and that more transparency is needed when it comes to decisions made by libraries. Critics of the law say the act could expose librarians to criminal liability, lead to children losing access to important pieces of literature and result in libraries and local elected officials being inundated by objections to books.

In late July, a federal judge temporarily blocked enforcement of two provisions of Act 372. One contested section of the legislation establishes the new Class A misdemeanor offense of furnishing a harmful item to a minor, incorporating definitions from existing obscenity law, and the other contested section sets a process for individuals to challenge the appropriateness of materials held in a public library's collection.



