Arkansas State Police arrest former Carroll County deputy

The Arkansas State Police on Thursday arrested a former Carroll County deputy on forgery, theft and records tampering charges, the agency said in a Friday news release.

State police served an arrest warrant Thursday on Blake Ringberg, 53, who resigned from his role as a deputy after Carroll County Prosecutor Tony Rogers in March 2022 opened an investigation into his actions, the release states.

Ringberg was taken to the Carroll County jail and faces felony charges of forgery, theft of property and tampering with a public record.