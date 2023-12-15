The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 15, 2023

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-22-696. Fredrick Jones v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifth Division. Affirmed.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-22-619. Corey McCullon v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CR-23-223. William Tod Rickert v. State of Arkansas, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE CODY HILAND

CV-22-806. Kristin Welch, as Administratrix of the Estate of Aaron Welch, Deceased v. Katelyn Gipson, as Natural Guardian of Minor 1 and Minor 2, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed.