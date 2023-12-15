ASU gains confidence with upset win

The Arkansas State men's basketball team has played a gauntlet of a nonconference schedule this season.

After suffering road losses at Power 5 programs Wisconsin, Iowa and Alabama, the Red Wolves broke through Wednesday night with a 75-63 win over Atlantic Coast Conference opponent Louisville in front of an announced crowd of 10,401 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

ASU (4-7) not only left with win, but it was also paid $90,000 in guarantees from Louisville (4-6) for the game. It was bitter pill to swallow for a proud Louisville program that has now dropped three consecutive games.

"Nobody is without blame and we all are talking about how we hold each other accountable more than we already do," Louisville Coach Kenny Payne said following the loss. "No slight to their team, but they came in here and beat us in every category pretty much."

The loss only compounded what was already a disappointing day for the Cardinals. Just hours before start of the game against the Red Wolves, Louisville junior guard Koron Davis was dismissed from team. The university said the dismissal came hours after Davis said he intended to transfer.

However, Davis said on X, formerly Twitter, "I never asked to transfer. I enjoy being a Cardinal. The fact an official statement was released giving false information is disheartening and sad."

.Caleb Fields had 20 points and six rebounds to lead ASU as it outscored the Cardinals 46-32 in the second half to leave with the convincing victory, its first against a Power 5 program since defeating Mississippi State 69-55 in 2014.

"We knew we didn't play close to our best basketball in the first half," ASU first-year Coach Bryan Hodgson said on the Red Wolves Sports Network following the game. "Really just challenged them at halftime to compete for 20 minutes."

ASU trailed 31-29 at halftime, but a second-half offensive burst led to the decisive victory. Izaiyah Nelson came through with 15 points and eight rebounds while shooting 7 of 7 from the field.

Freddy Hicks Jr. struggled from three-point range, but was still able to score 16 points by getting inside and finishing strong around the rim. Derrian Ford and Dyondre Dominguez both added seven points.

"I told the guys that if we competed and just played solid Arkansas State basketball, we would win this game," Hodgson said. "We had a 20-point lead with three minutes to go. I'm just so proud of this group from top to bottom."

ASU outrebounded Louisville 43-38 and scored 18 second- chance points. The Red Wolves scored 48 points in the lane, compared to just 28 for Louisville.

"In the second half, I thought we, again, played selfish," Payne said. "Evident by three assists. Evident by guys just driving the ball and playing to score for themselves and not for their teammates. The defensive effort. The gambling on the ball. Not keeping the ball in front. It all played a part in us being on our heels on defense and them shooting 51% [in the second half]."

For the game, ASU shot 44.1% (30 of 68) from the field and 20% (5 of 25) from behind the arc. Fields connected on two of the three-pointers for the Red Wolves and despite the subpar shooting performance as a team, Fields said the confidence never wavered.

"We play a lot of high major games that we felt like we could have went in there and won, but we just didn't play for 40 minutes," he said. "We're not intimidated by anybody. We just go to go out there and play with confidence and lock into the defensive game plan, and we'll be just fine."