ATU board gets update, looks ahead

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has significantly improved freshmen retention rates, according to data from last year's freshmen class, interim President Russ Jones told the board of trustees Thursday.

The fall-to-spring retention rate for freshmen who started in the fall of 2022 was 83%, bringing ATU back to where it was prior to the start of the pandemic, an era when retention rates decreased for many colleges and universities, Jones said.

The fall-to-fall retention rate is up to 68%, the highest since 2017.

The national average for fall-to-fall freshmen retention is roughly 70%, he said. No Southern state has an average topping 70% for its college freshmen.

"We've done really well in retention, and the colleges have formed retention committees" with the aid of $50,000 from the administration, he said. "A student retained, it's better for them and for us."

CAPITAL PROJECTS

Arkansas Tech Trustees also approved financing for a litany of capital projects presented by Laury Fiorello, vice president of Administration and Finance.

Len Cotton, who acted as board chairman Thursday in Jim Smith's absence, abstained from the vote, because his daughter, Sarah Cotton Patterson, is an attorney and partner with the Arkansas firm of Friday, Eldredge, and Clark, which will act as bond counsel for a bond issue included in the capital projects list, he said.

Project research and discussion finalized a list of 21 projects totaling $15,525,762, utilizing Education and General funds, according to Fiorello. "We picked those that are most dire," while other "high-priority" projects will be brought to the trustees in future years, as "we're trying to be more proactive than reactive."

Trustees approved several additional projects -- from building renovations to vehicle and equipment replacements -- also financed by Education and General funds, made possible by the recent trustees' decision to scale back a planned student union and recreation center, saving roughly $3.7 million.

These projects would otherwise have been financed by other means, as "we're putting [the savings from the student union] toward other projects instead of financing" them, Fiorello said. These projects will begin in the next 12 months.

The aforementioned new student union and recreation center will be known as the Ferguson Student Union, following approval of the naming by the trustees Thursday.

Jimmy and Cindi Ferguson, of Austin, Texas, made a "generous gift" of $3.5 million, according to Bryan Fisher, associate vice president for Development. The naming will extend through the life of the building, which is currently scheduled to open in the summer of 2025 and cost roughly $46 million.

This donation is "great news," said trustee Stephanie Duffield.

"It's huge," added Keegan Nichols, vice president for Student Affairs.

"We're very appreciative," echoed trustee Bill Clary.

Jimmy Ferguson is an ATU alumnus who will speak at ATU's winter commencement Saturday, said Jason Geiken, vice president for Advancement. The Fergusons donated another $500,000, as well, which will be endowed for Student Affairs.

The most expensive item in the main list of capital projects is HVAC infrastructure for the campus power plant, at more than $5.6 million, and several other buildings will also receive HVAC upgrades. Other projects include various building renovations and replacing equipment and vehicles.

"HVAC infrastructure is what worries me the most, [because] it could go down at any time," Fiorello said. It "needs to be updated."

Trustees also voted to allow ATU to issue bonds for nearly $10 million for new construction, renovation, or acquisition of buildings or equipment. The bond issuance will not exceed a blended taxable/nontaxable bond yield of true interest costs of 7%, with average life of amortization of roughly 9.5 years.

ATU will formalize Friday, Eldredge, and Clark as bond counsel, and Little Rock's Stephens and Crews Associates as underwriters and advisers, according to Fiorello. The bond plan will need to be approved by the Arkansas Division of Higher Education.

The $10 million in bonds will "prevent those big hits to our cash and fund balance," Fiorello said. However, "we do have well over 200 days cash on hand to fund any emergencies."

Trustees also approved an internal loan from Education and General funds to Athletics for $900,000, which includes vans and the scoreboard at Thone Stadium.

There's "a desperate need for a new scoreboard," Fiorello said. She opted for the internal loan, rather than including these projects in the bond, because "it's likely there will be private donations" for the scoreboard, and this plan will eliminate interest and bond costs.

Should other funding become available, ATU will be able to redistribute amounts from all the projects approved Thursday to other projects, Fiorello said. However, she would inform the board of any adjustments.

DEGREE DROPPED

Trustees approved discontinuing the Bachelor of Arts in World Languages/Spanish degree, effective fall 2025, which has been considered "non-viable" for several years, according to Julie Furst-Bowe, dean of Academic Affairs. The degree has only nine students currently and has not had more than nine in several years, but students currently in that major will be "taught out" through completion of their degree, or they can change majors.

ATU has several other undergraduate and graduate programs with low enrollment that could also face cancellation, Jones said. "We plan to revisit that in September" 2024.

OFFICERS ELECTED

Trustees elected officers for 2024, with Cotton, of Dardanelle, chairman, Clary, of Conway, vice chairman, and Michael Lamoureux, of Russellville, secretary. Smith, of Fayetteville, has been chairman, Cotton, vice chairman, and Clary, secretary.

Cotton, father of Tom Cotton, Republican U.S. senator from Arkansas, was appointed to a five-year term on the board by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson in January 2020, according to Sam Strasner, ATU's director of university relations.

Smith will continue on the board through the end of his five-year appointment next month, and his replacement will be named by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

ATU CAREER CENTER

Sheila Jacobs, interim chancellor of ATU-Ozark, updated trustees on the ATU Career Center, which serves 15 area schools and is a critical piece of the state's emphasis on workforce development.

Last year, the career center awarded nearly 4,500 concurrent college credit hours and more than 1,000 industry credentials, she said. More than 800 types of credentials are offered, and they're "very aligned with industry."

The career center offers nearly a dozen programs -- the newest of which, air conditioning and refrigeration, already has more than 40 students -- and healthcare sciences is the largest program, with 239 students currently enrolled, while construction technology is also very popular, she said. In the latter, "they build a house each year."

Those houses are sold, and people call well in advance to inquire about the homes, Fiorello said. The homes are "very well-known and respected."