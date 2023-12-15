Central Arkansas Water board approves merger with Wrightsville wastewater treatment system

The board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water, the drinking water utility that serves the Little Rock metro area, on Thursday approved a merger with the wastewater treatment system in Wrightsville, a small city southeast of Little Rock.

In a voice vote without opposition, commissioners gave approval to a consolidation agreement and related measures.

Putting the Wrightsville system in Central Arkansas Water's hands is meant to allow improvements to be made.

Central Arkansas Water already provides drinking water to customers in Wrightsville and the surrounding area.

In September 2022, commissioners approved a feasibility study to examine possible consolidation with the Wrightsville system as well as the Sweet Home, Higgins and Red Oak Sewer Facilities Board, a collection system that sends wastewater south to Wrightsville for treatment.

Central Arkansas Water became involved at the request of state environmental regulators and had agreed to provide emergency assistance as needed, Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon told commissioners at the time.

Permitting violations in Wrightsville led to a consent administrative order between the city and state environmental regulators that was executed the following month, records show.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission in December 2022 awarded Wrightsville $5 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding in the form of loan principal forgiveness, contingent upon the consolidation with Central Arkansas Water.

The Wrightsville City Council approved the consolidation agreement in October.

In addition to the consolidation agreement, the resolution that Central Arkansas Water's board approved on Thursday authorizes two wholesale wastewater service agreements with the Arkansas Department of Corrections -- roughly two-thirds of the Wrightsville treatment plant's daily flow comes from the nearby prison -- and the Sweet Home system.

It also authorizes an amendment to an existing billing services agreement between Central Arkansas Water and the Sweet Home system.

Approximately $16 million in project costs have been allocated between Wrightsville, Sweet Home and the Department of Corrections, Bohannon told commissioners on Thursday.

New retail and wholesale rates for the area have yet to be established.

Additionally, officials hope to reach an agreement with the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority for that utility to repair and maintain sewer lines while Central Arkansas Water handles the pump stations and treatment plant, according to Bohannon.

In October, Central Arkansas Water's board approved an approximately $2.2 million engineering agreement with Hawkins-Weir Engineers tied to the Wrightsville improvements.

Because of a deadline associated with the American Rescue Plan Act, a project contractor must be issued a notice to proceed no later than March 31, 2024, if officials want to take advantage of the funding.