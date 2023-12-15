Doctor testifies in shooting trial

HOT SPRINGS -- A bullet that hit a 39-year-old man in the lower right area of his body following a May 2022 post-graduation mass shooting caused enough damage to lead to his death, a medical examiner testified Thursday.

Dr. Charles Kokes, the associate medical examiner at the Arkansas state Crime Laboratory, told a six-man, six-woman Garland County Circuit Court jury that the bullet severed the internal iliac artery and vein of Michael Jordan, 39, and led to enough blood loss "to cause his death."

Charles Johnson Jr., 26, who has admitted on video to firing into the crowd following the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation on May 12, 2022, at the Hot Springs Convention Center, is on trial in Jordan's slaying. He is also accused of shooting and injuring four other people that night.

Kokes, who performed the autopsy the following day, said it was impossible to determine the exact amount of blood that Jordan lost from the injury, but there were "300 milliliters," or over 10 ounces, of blood around his pelvis due to the injury. There was also a "rather heavy" amount of blood that was absorbed into the soft tissue around the path of the bullet.

"I also do not know how much blood was lost externally," he said. "But there was enough lost to cause his death."

Kokes, who said he had done "thousands" of autopsies involving gunshot wounds, said there are two branches of the iliac artery, which stems from the aorta, the external artery that provides blood to the lower extremities and the internal that provides blood to the pelvis. The iliac veins then return the blood to the heart as part of normal circulation.

He also performed X-rays of Jordan's body to help locate the bullet and any fragments, and he was able to recover three fragments and "what appeared to be the base of a bullet." He said performing X-rays is a common procedure for anyone "with gunshot injuries or any penetrating injury."

The X-rays showed the bullet traveled upward from Jordan's right buttock before stopping in front of his left hip.

When Jordan's body arrived at the state Crime Lab, there were obvious signs of "medical intervention" that had been performed in an attempt to save his life, Kokes said. He had been intubated, had electrocardiogram pads on his chest and defibrillator pads on his torso, and had marks from "heavy gauge needles" in his thighs.

"It allows them to quickly deliver fluid to the body," he said, noting the needles went into the bones to the marrow.

David Murphy, a firearm examiner with the state Crime Lab, testified that he had examined the bullet extracted during Jordan's autopsy and found it matched a bullet that had been located at the initial scene. The bullets were determined to be .38-caliber-class, which includes 9mm handguns, he said.

Murphy also testified that four 9mm bullet casings were located at the scene, and he determined they had been fired from the same gun. Six .40-caliber bullet casings from the scene were positively identified to guns issued to the two Hot Springs police officers who had fired back at Johnson.

The trial is scheduled to resume today with Judge Ralph Ohm presiding, deputy prosecutors Caitlin Bornhoft and Brock Price representing the state, and local attorney Mark Fraiser representing Johnson.