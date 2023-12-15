Eagles vs. Seahawks Week 15 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

The last time the Eagles beat the Seahawks was in 2007 with Donovan McNabb at quarterback.

Seattle owns a seven-game winning streak in the series but enters Monday night's matchup on a four-game losing streak for the first time under coach Pete Carroll. Philadelphia has lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2021 as it's fallen from the NFC's No. 1 seed to a wild card team in just a few weeks' time.

The Eagles (10–3) are 3.5-point favorites at Lumen Field over the Seahawks (6–7), who are 4–2 at home this season. The over/under is set at 47.5 points, according to SI Sportsbook. Injuries in Philadelphia's secondary loom over this matchup but the biggest question is whether Seattle quarterback Geno Smith (groin) will play after he missed last week's game against San Francisco.

Eagles vs. Seahawks Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Eagles (-200) | Seahawks (+165)

Spread: PHI -3.5 (-110) | GB +3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

A.J. Brown has been making big plays for the Eagles all season. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia and Seattle Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Eagles are tied for the second-best record against the spread in the NFL at 7–4–2. The Seahawks aren't far behind at 7–5–1.

A.J. Brown has the second-most receiving yards in the league (1,258) behind Tyreek Hill. Seattle surrenders the eighth-most passing yards per game (243.6).

The Seahawks are 3–1 against the spread as an underdog in their last four games, though that only loss was at home.

Philadelphia was thoroughly outplayed in consecutive losses to the 49ers (42–19) and Cowboys (33–13). Prior to that, the Eagles had lost just once all season. Turnovers were an issue against Dallas as Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith all lost fumbles but a struggling run game hampered the offense as well. D'Andre Swift, the team's top rusher, put up a combined 52 yards in those losses and Hurts didn't add much himself. Last week was one of just four times this season the quarterback didn't find the end zone on the ground.

Defensive issues were also apparent in both games as Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott threw for a combined 585 yards and six touchdowns on the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL. Safety Reed Blankenship (concussion) is currently questionable as is cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

Seattle's offense isn't on the same level as those NFC contenders that pushed around the Birds, but it did have a day a few weeks back against the Cowboys. Smith, in his last appearance, threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns against one of the league's top defenses in a 41–35 loss. DK Metcalf accounted for 134 of those yards and all three scores and he's set up to make an impact in this game as well.

With Smith sidelined, Drew Lock started last week against San Francisco in a 28–16 defeat. He finished with 269 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of picks. Running back Kenneth Walker III returned to the lineup but he and Zach Charbonnet both had a hard time getting much done against the 49ers' front.

The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot with a win and the Seahawks desperately need one to stay in the NFC playoff picture. It's hard to envision Seattle dropping a fifth straight game, especially at home, but it's even harder to see Philly continue its skid against a team with a struggling defense.

Best Bet: Eagles -3.5 (-110)

