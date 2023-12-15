European retailers target mid-America

European clothing retailers Zara, Primark and Mango are making further inroads into middle America via mall openings as they target areas with faster population growth than on the coasts.

States such as Utah, Colorado and Tennessee have become a "very relevant" demographic for Zara, according to Spanish owner Inditex SA. Rival Mango has also opened stores in Texas and Georgia over the summer. And two of British discount clothing retailer Primark's eight new stores in the United States this year will be in Texas.

The days when European retailers mostly focused their expansion on the East Coast and California appear to be over. More are now pushing further into the center of the country.

The strategic shifts reflect a demographic reality, with population growth in the south and west creating more demand. Texas, Utah, Colorado and Georgia, for example, were among the fastest-growing states, according to the 2020 U.S. census.

Recent Zara store openings have taken place in San Antonio, Texas, and Baton Rouge, La., and follow others in Nashville, Denver and Murray, Utah, in past years. The population of the Nashville area has increased 24% in 10 years, while that of Denver is up 13%.

Overall, Zara plans to open, refurbish or enlarge at least 30 U.S. stores by 2025.

"Additional exciting projects will come in the next weeks," Chief Executive Officer Oscar Garcia Maceiras said Wednesday as he presented earnings.

Shares of the company rose as much as 2.1% Thursday in Madrid, touching a record.

The United States has often proven a tricky market for many European retailers. In 2019, Inditex shuttered Massimo Dutti shops it had opened there. Asos Plc, an online U.K. retailer that's operated in the states for over a decade, recently scaled down its ambitions for the market. Last month, Dr. Martens Plc cut its outlook for this fiscal year and the next, hurt by a slowdown in spending by American shoppers.

Inditex is considering introducing its Zara Home in the United States and relaunching the Massimo Dutti chain there. Currently those two brands are only available through the Zara.com website.

Spending by U.S. shoppers is resilient for the right products, according to Inditex, citing strong demand for a recent capsule collection with New York-based photographer Steven Meisel. Rival Mango said it's seeing growing demand for feminine occasion-wear, alongside more casual styles long favored by U.S. shoppers.

"That opens a door for us in the American market," said Daniel Lopez, Mango's director of expansion and franchises.