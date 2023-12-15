FYI Calendar: Christmas at Hawkins House, ‘Nutcracker’ in Fort Smith

Today

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"A Christmas Story: The Musical" -- 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 16, King Opera House in Van Buren. $18-$20. kingoperahouse.com.

"A Wacky Tacky Christmas Spectacular" -- An original show of popular Christmas songs with an extra flair for all things ridiculous, 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. fslt.org.

Fruitcake Holiday Party -- A kid-free holiday party with a '70s twist, 9 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Jingle Bell Jog -- Gates open at 7:30 a.m., events for all ages, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $20-$35. bgozarks.org.

Embroiders Guild -- 9:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday -- Momandpop, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Crafts -- 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Pups & Pages -- Read to therapy dogs, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Ni Hao, Friends! -- Chinese fun with Bentonville High students, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bella Vista Radio Club -- 1:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

"The Uprisers' Holiday Cabaret" -- Students present their own lighthearted holiday works, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale. $5-$10 at the door. Email kcohea@sdale.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

David Phelps Christmas -- 7:30 p.m., Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $42-$58. skokospac.org.

