Golden Eagles hold on for 5-point win

MILWAUKEE -- Oso Ighodaro scored 21 points, Tyler Kolek had 12 points and 10 assists, and No. 7 Marquette hung on to beat St. Thomas (Minn.) 84-79 on Thursday night in its final game before opening Big East competition.

Kolek went 6 of 6 on free throws over the final 1:03 to seal the victory.

One night after UNLV upset No. 8 Creighton and Chicago State shocked No. 25 Northwestern, Marquette (9-2) got all it could handle from a Summit League program in its third season in Division I.

The Golden Eagles, who were a 25 1/2-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook, led by one point with 3 minutes left, and the Tommies (6-5) kept it competitive until the final seconds.

Drake Dobbs scored 14 points, Kendall Blue 13, Ben Nau 12, Carter Bjerke 11 and Parker Bjorklund 10 for St. Thomas. Kam Jones had 13 points, Chase Ross 11 and David Joplin 10 for Marquette.

Marquette led by as many as 13 early in the second half and had a 73-64 advantage with 4 minutes left when St. Thomas went on a burst.

After Nau hit a three-pointer with 3:54 remaining, Ighodaro pushed Bjorklund's neck as they fought for position on the ensuing inbounds pass. Ighodaro was called for a flagrant-1 foul, giving St. Thomas two free throws and possession.

Bjorklund hit both free throws and then sank a three-pointer to make it 73-72 with 3:40 remaining. Ighodaro made two free throws on Marquette's next possession, but Bjorklund hit a layup to make it 75-74 with 3:01 left.

Ross sank a three-pointer with 2:41 remaining to give Marquette some breathing room. Dobbs' jumper cut the lead to 78-76 with 1:20 left, but Kolek's free throws helped Marquette stay in front the rest of the way.

No. 23 Wisconsin 75, Jacksonville State 60

MADISON, Wis. -- Steven Crowl had 19 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Wahl added 16 points and No. 23 Wisconsin beat Jacksonville State on Thursday night.

Wahl scored the first eight points for the Badgers (8-3), who never trailed as they bounced back from a lackluster performance in last Saturday's 98-73 loss at No. 1 Arizona. Wahl went 6 of 9 from the field in the first half as Wisconsin led 38-30 at the break.

KyKy Tandy scored 16 points for Jacksonville State (4-7). Marcellus Brigham Jr. came off the bench to score 10 first-half points for the Gamecocks, but he didn't score after halftime.

A.J. Storr had 13 points for Wisconsin.

TOP 25 WOMEN

No. 10 Baylor 99, Delaware State 37

Aijha Blackwell and Bella Fontleroy both had 14 points and 11 rebounds for No. 10 Baylor in a win Delaware State.

It was the final regular-season game at the Ferrell Center for the 8-0 Bears. They are moving into the new Foster Pavilion when they play their next home game against TCU in their Big 12 home opener on Jan. 3.

The Bears have played games for 35 years in the Ferrell Center, where they have a 437-100 record. They won three national championships and 13 Big 12 regular-season titles in that span.

Sarah Andrews added 12 points, while Jana Guytenbeek, Madison Bartley and Yaya Felder chipped in with 10 apiece. Baylor outrebounded Delaware State 65-26 and had four players with double-figure rebounds, with Darianna Littlepage-Buggs and Dre'una Edwards each grabbing 10.

SEC MEN

Florida 70, East Carolina 65

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, Tyrese Samuel had a key rebound and dunk in the closing seconds and Florida beat East Carolina on Thursday night in the Florida Tip-Off.

Florida had its lead trimmed to 67-65 with 1:06 remaining. The Gators missed their next three three-pointers, but Samuel hustled for an offensive rebound and dunked it with 19.9 seconds left for a four-point lead. East Carolina didn't hit the rim on a three-point attempt and Alex Condon made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Florida outrebounded East Carolina 51-32, including 21-10 on the offensive end. Samuel, coming off his third double-double of the season, had seven rebounds to go with 11 points.