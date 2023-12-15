Harding’s drive





If the reality that it would be playing for an NCAA Division II football national championship didn't completely hit Harding last week when the final horn sounded during its semifinal clash with Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), then what happened Wednesday evening on its campus in Searcy certainly did the trick.

The Bisons were greeted by hoards of supporters along East Park Avenue during an official send-off as their team buses pulled out for McKinney, Texas, and Saturday's title game.

Not that one of the last two undefeated teams in Division II needed any extra reassurance about what it's on the cusp of doing, but that spirited scene provided all the realism Harding needed as it tries to do something no Arkansas program has.

The Bisons have already etched their names in several record books because of what they've done on the field and can log one last entry into that 2023 ledger by beating fellow unbeaten Colorado School of Mines at McKinney ISD Stadium. Doing so would make Harding the first team in the state to capture a Division II national football title.

While gaining a berth in the final -- also a first for any team from Arkansas -- might be surprising to some, Harding Coach Paul Simmons revealed during the summer that the makings for a banner year were already in the works.

During the Great American Conference media day event, he mentioned that there was a message on a board in his team's locker room that read "9-2," which represented the Bisons' record in 2022. That three-character message wasn't written for jovial or celebratory reasons, either.

Instead, it served as motivation.

After appearing in the playoffs for five consecutive seasons from 2016-21 (covid-19 wiped out the 2020 playoffs), Harding's 9-2 record wasn't good enough to get it in the postseason last year. Simmons noted that his team was neither pleased nor excited about that finish and were intent on making amends in 2023.

Needless to say, they have.

"This season has been such an unbelievable experience for our young men, for our university and really the entire community," Simmons said. "We certainly knew going in that we had a chance to have a special season. We really do have an elite group of leaders on this football team. I would say that we probably have maybe 20 guys that in any given year would be the elite leader on that team.

"But to have all those guys at the same time is a giant part of where we are right now. The level of accountability and toughness, and really just the way these guys love each other has been really, really special."

Simmons has always labeled the brotherhood the Bisons have as being special, and this year, it's manifested into the most extraordinary season the program has ever had.

On top of all of the historic numbers the Bisons have put up, like the mind-boggling 5,659 yards they've amassed on the ground -- a Division II record -- or the 74 rushing touchdowns they've scored -- the most in a single season since at least 2008 -- Harding has also firmly asserted itself as the winningest football team in the GAC since it began play in 2011.

Additionally, the Bisons are also the league's most successfully postseason group. The three wins Harding has in the playoffs this season matched the three it racked up during its run to the semifinals in 2017. One more victory would put the Bisons in Division II lore.

"The journey to get here was really, really difficult," Simmons said. "We had tremendous games in rounds 1 and 2 against really dynamite teams. Lenoir-Rhyne was dynamite, we just happened to play really well last weekend."

Harding's impressive play began long before the demolition job against the Bears a week ago.

In GAC play, the Bisons beat every opponent by double digits, with their closest margin coming during a 27-16 road victory over then-No. 20 Henderson State. They also shut out four conference foes and scored 41 points or more in 10 of their 11 games.

That domination did cease momentarily once the playoffs started when they pulled out two razor-close decisions in the second round and quarterfinals against Central Missouri (35-34) and Grand Valley (Mich.) State (7-6), respectively, before returning to normal with a 55-14 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.

This week, Simmons said he has tried to keep matters as routine as possible for the Bisons. But with everything that's going on and the prize that'll be at stake this weekend, doing so has been almost impossible.

"If I acted like this was a normal week, that would not be accurate," he said. "There's certainly an increased level of urgency. I got this message from an old Bison who's coaching in the SEC now. I'd already recognized it, but he reminded me and just said, 'Coach, the national championship will be won Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday of this week.'

"Our guys know that. What happens Saturday is simply the icing on the cake. If we're going to have a chance to win that football game, we've got to be really, really dominant in how we approach the details throughout this week. And that's always been one of our giant mantras, our messages to our guys. It's, 'Do you really believe that what you do today will change or impact the game on Saturday?' "

That memo has helped the Bisons prepare for the Orediggers, who have been just as domineering during their march to the title game. Colorado School of Mines, like Harding, is 14-0 and has beaten 12 of the teams it's played by at least 23 points. The Orediggers also have a great deal of incentive to cap off the season in style after losing in the final last year.

Still, what each team does beforehand can aid their cause come Saturday in front of what's expected to be one of the biggest crowds for a Division II final.

"How many guys can we have buy in to the belief that every tiny victory impacts the game Saturday?" Simmons said. "Whether that's the time you choose to go to sleep, the quality of sleep you get, the nutrition, the film study. How many victories can we all put into one pot and make that be enough to do what it takes Saturday?

"Nothing has changed about preparation, the time, the schedule, but certainly, there is an added level of urgency and excitement in our guys' eyes."

NCAA Division II championship game

Harding vs. Colorado School of Mines

WHEN Noon Saturday

WHERE McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, Texas

RECORDS Harding 14-0, Colorado School of Mines 14-0

TV ESPNU

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com, ESPN Plus (streaming)





Harding running back Blake Delacruz (center) scores a touchdown during the NCAA Division II semifinals Dec. 9 at First Security Stadium in Searcy. Delacruz and the Bisons have run for a Division II record 5,659 yards this season on their way to a championship game appearance on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)





