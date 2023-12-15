The nation in brief: High court won’t block Illinois gun ban

High court won't block Illinois gun ban

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to put on hold a new Illinois law that would ban high-power semiautomatic weapons like the one used in the mass killing of seven people at a 2022 parade in a Chicago suburb.

The justices did not comment on refusing an emergency appeal from a gun rights group and others.

The law prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines. It takes effect Jan. 1.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals voted 2-1 in favor of the law, refusing a request by gun rights groups to block it. The Illinois Supreme Court separately upheld the law on a 4-3 decision in August.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, including the popular AR-15, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices. No rifle will be allowed to accommodate more than 10 rounds, with a 15-round limit for handguns.

Suspect had no ties to slain priest, town

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. -- The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a Catholic priest in eastern Nebraska had no connection to the priest or the small town where the attack occurred last weekend, prosecutors said during a court hearing Thursday.

Kierre Williams, 43, was ordered held without bail while he awaits trial on first-degree murder, burglary and two felony weapons counts in the Sunday killing of the Rev. Stephen Gutgsell in the rectory next door to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun.

The 65-year-old priest called 911 before dawn Sunday to report that a man had broken into the rectory and was in his kitchen holding a knife. When a deputy arrived at the home minutes later, he said he found Gutgsell lying near the kitchen, bleeding profusely from stab wounds. Gutgsell was rushed to a hospital in nearby Omaha, where he died of his wounds.

The murder charge alone carries a possible death sentence, the judge noted.

Williams, who attended the hearing via video conference wearing a jail-issued orange jumpsuit, appeared taken aback by the mention of the murder charge being a capital punishment crime. He said he was told by his lawyer, Brian Craig of the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, that he faced a sentence of life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.

County Attorney Scott VanderSchaaf, the lead prosecutor in the case, confirmed Thursday after the hearing that the case is eligible for the death penalty, but said he'll make the decision at a later date on whether to seek to have Williams executed if he's convicted.

Officials ID Marine killed in training

SAN DIEGO -- Marine Corps officials on Thursday identified the Marine killed in a training exercise at a California base after the amphibious combat vehicle he was in rolled over earlier this week, sending 14 others to area hospitals.

Of the 14 injured, one remains hospitalized but was listed in good condition, officials said Thursday. They did not release details regarding the injuries.

Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski, from Royal Oak, Mich., died from his injuries sustained when the tactical vehicle rolled over during a ground exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday evening, the Marine Corps said in a statement.

"Words fail to express our sorrow at the tragic loss of Sgt. Bylski; an outstanding Marine and a leader within his platoon," said Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer of his unit, adding that "the Marines who lived, trained, and learned from Sgt. Bylski, mourn alongside his family and friends."

Ohio teen accused of planning shooting

CANTON, Ohio -- A 13-year old boy from Canton, Ohio, has been accused of planning a mass shooting of a local Jewish synagogue.

The teenager, who is unnamed in court documents because he is a minor, is charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. He's accused of posting a "detailed plan to complete a mass shooting" at Temple Israel in Canton, a city south of Akron, on the live streaming platform Discord.

According to documents released by the Stark County Sheriff's Office Thursday, an FBI agent alerted the department to the Discord posts on Sept. 7. The plans were initially posted on Sept. 1, and contained maps of the synagogue allegedly drawn by the boy and another individual in Washington state. They also included plans to burn down and "shoot up" the building.

When confronted by law enforcement, the boy admitted to being a part of multiple antisemitic and political groups on the platform, according to the documents. He was then arrested, and a trial hearing is set for Dec. 20.

"We stand by a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to threats made against our community," Stark County Sheriff George Maier said in a statement. "Every threat is investigated thoroughly with the seriousness it deserves."



