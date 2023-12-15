Highly regarded transfer O-lineman commits to Hogs

Arkansas landed one of the top offensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal with San Jose State transfer Fernando Carmona pledging to the Razorbacks.

He arrived in Fayetteville late Wednesday afternoon for his official visit and left Friday afternoon.

Carmona, 6-5 and 315 pounds, picked Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.

Razorback coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos’ reputations as an offensive line coaches made Carmona’s decision easy.

“The biggest reason for me is having two offensive line coaches you have one of the best as the head coach and then you have coach Mateos who has produced studs and when I walked in to that stadium I knew it was home,” Carmona said.

Carmona was recruited to San Jose State as a tight end out of Las Vegas High School in 2021 and was listed at 6-4, 225 pounds as a senior. He was moved to the line and developed into two-year starter as a redshirt freshman and sophomore for the Spartans.

He has two years of eligibility remaining. He’s being recruited to play left tackle for the Hogs.

Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun, who earned second-team All SEC honors this season, was his host for his visit.

“I really like this place a lot,” he said of Arkansas.

Carmona’s father earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors as a first baseman for Utah in 1984-85.

He officially visited UCLA last weekend and had plans to visit to Auburn this weekend before he committing to the Razorbacks.

On3.com rates him the No. 3 interior offensive lineman and the No. 72 overall transfer in the portal. Carmona is the fifth transfer to commit to the Hogs and the second offensive lineman.