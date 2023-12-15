Hog Call, Pittman and Mateos highlight trip for O-line transfer

The Hog Call, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos highlighted the official visit for San Jose State transfer offensive lineman Fernando Carmona in Fayetteville.

He and his parents arrived in Northwest Arkansas late Wednesday afternoon and left Friday afternoon. They were introduced to the Hog Call while eating on Thursday.

“The best part of the visit would probably be at JJ's,” Carmona said. “They called the pigs up. That was my first pig call. That was something special. It felt great to be a part of it.”

Carmona recalled his first reaction to the call.

“At first, I was like, ‘What the heck is going on?’ And then afterward I was like, ‘Man, I can only imagine however many in a crowd yelling this before a game,’” he said. “That would get me going. That was a special moment to me.”

Carmona, 6-5 and 315 pounds, has received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas Tech, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arizona State and others since entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He said his visit was amazing.

“Coach Pittman is second to none, dude,” Carmona said. “He’s very himself. You can tell the entire visit, he’s just a ball of joy. His wife [Jamie] is an amazing lady and I had a great time with Coach Mateos and all the guys that have been a round, so it’s been an amazing time.”

Carmona started every game in his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas offensive lineman Joshua Braun, who earned second-team All SEC honors this season, hosted Carmona.

“Very well put together, great guy and an awesome dude to be around,” Carmona said. “Showed me around and gave me some of the tips about this place. Really good dude.”

There’s little doubt the nearly 48-hour visit helped the Razorbacks in trying to land him.

“Yes, most definitely,” Carmona said. “Being around the coaches and just around the players, I really like this place a lot.”

Carmona was recruited to San Jose State as a tight end, but transitioned to a lineman. He shows impressive agility, physicality and a nasty streak on film.

“I won’t show it outside of football, but once I get on the field something flips and I don’t know really know what it is, but I just go out there to kill,” he said of his mean streak. “That’s my plan every time someone lines up across from me, is to kill.”

He officially visited UCLA last weekend and plans to head to Auburn this weekend before announcing his decision Monday.

“I’m going to Auburn [on Friday], but this experience was second to none,” he said. “Fayetteville is something else.”