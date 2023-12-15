Hogs games in NLR will be live-streamed for first time





FAYETTEVILLE -- Joe Kleine has heard the question numerous times over the years from fans who dine at the Corky's Ribs & BBQ restaurants he co-owns in Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Because Kleine was an All-Southwest Conference center at the University of Arkansas before embarking on a 15-year playing career in the NBA, he often has been asked about the Razorbacks' annual basketball game at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock not being televised or live-streamed.

"People would come in and ask me all the time, 'Why isn't the game on ESPN?' " said Kleine, who does color commentary on SEC Network games. "I'd tell them, 'I work for ESPN. I don't run ESPN.' "

Thankfully for Kleine and Arkansas fans, that question no longer has to be asked.

When Arkansas (6-4) plays Lipscomb (7-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena, the game will be live-streamed on SEC Network-Plus for the first time with Brett Dolan as the play-by-play man and former Arkansas guard Kikko Haydar as the color analyst.

"I'm glad it worked out to where the fans can see the game on streaming this year," said Kleine, who will be in attendance at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday. "In Arkansas, people like to be able to watch the Razorbacks, so not having the games available for so many years down here, that's been tough."

The women's basketball game between Arkansas (8-3) and Samford (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Simmons Bank Arena also will be live-streamed on SEC Network-Plus with Dolan and Matt Zimmerman -- Arkansas' former assistant coach and color analyst on the Razorback Sports Network radio broadcasts -- on the call.

Saturday will be the first time in nine years a Razorback men's game in Simmons Bank Arena has been televised or live-streamed. The last time it happened was on Dec. 20, 2014, when Arkansas beat Southeast Missouri State 84-67 in a game televised by the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks have played seven games in North Little Rock since then -- they didn't have a game there in the 2020-21 season because of covid-19 safety protocols -- with fans in attendance being the only people who could watch.

Kevin Trainor, Arkansas' senior associate athletic director for public relations, said new technology is allowing the UA to have Saturday's game live-streamed from Simmons Bank Arena at a much lower cost than would have been possible previously.

ESPN and the SEC Network worked with Arkansas, Trainor said, to provide an encoder that will allow the games to be digitally transmitted to the SEC Network rather than renting a satellite truck.

"We're still going to have to make an investment to hire a production crew to do the game, but what's changed is that we worked with ESPN and they were able to get us an encoder that will allow us to deliver the game more efficiently to the SEC Network than was possible before," Trainor said. "It has made it much less cost prohibitive to do a full broadcast of the game, and we're able to use the same technology to stream the women's game on Saturday."

If a game isn't selected to be televised by any of ESPN's network partners, it isn't eligible to be broadcast by a third party because it falls within the SEC Network rights.

Live-streaming and televising games from Fayetteville hasn't been an issue because Arkansas spent $7 million before the SEC Network's launch in August 2014 to provide television capabilities at all of its sports venues to a studio and control room built in Walton Arena.

But Arkansas doesn't have the capability to independently produce a broadcast from North Little Rock, which was a stumbling block when neither the SEC Network nor the UA wanted to pay for the rental of a satellite truck.

"There would have been a significant investment for us to do that one game a year," Trainor said. "So it just didn't make sense, honestly, to do it before."

With the encoder, that estimated expense of about $50,000 for a satelitte truck has been eliminated.

"I think it's great that they figured it out," Arkansas men's Coach Eric Musselman said of Saturday's game being live-streamed.

Mike Neighbors, the Razorbacks' women's coach, also is grateful both of Saturday's games will be live-streamed.

"I think any chance Razorback fans get to watch our games, it's for the good," Neighbors said. "I know my mom and dad will be happy because they can come to our game and get back home to Greenwood in time to watch the men's game. They'll be fired up.

"With technology where it's at today, not being able to watch something live is head-scratching for all of us."

Whenever the Arkansas men's basketball schedule was released in previous years, the game in North Little Rock had been the only one not broadcast on television or live-streamed.

"Throughout the process we kept trying to find solutions to make it possible to show the games in Simmons Bank Arena," Trainor said. "We appreciate that there's a great passion for Razorback sports from our fans, and we're glad we can now deliver the games.

"As technology changes, we've continued to work with our TV partners, and this opportunity presented itself."

Trainor said the new technology also makes it possible for the Razorbacks' baseball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on April 23 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock to be live-streamed.

"Hopefully if this works well with basketball, which we expect, we certainly will look at streaming as an option for the baseball game," Trainor said.

Kleine said he's glad fans who can't attend Saturday's games now have the option to watch them.

"I'm glad the university is taking care of the fans," Kleine said. "If the university has the ability to show a game -- basketball, baseball, whatever the sport -- they should do it.

"If you're a big-time program, which we are, people need to be able to watch your games on TV or streaming."





