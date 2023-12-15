Keith Eric Jones, a 48-year-old man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for homicide by vehicle after he crashed while drag-racing and under the influence, killing a 4-year-old boy on Dec. 13, 2022.

Fritz Frage, the Newark, N.J., public safety director, said that police were able to corner a runaway bull in a fenced lot after it held up train traffic at the Newark Penn Station by wandering around the tracks.

Alex Batty, a British boy who vanished six years ago while on a family trip to Spain at age 11, was found in southwestern France by a delivery driver who took him to a local police station.

Zachary Myers, United States attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a release "these defendants worked persistently to arm murderous terrorists" after Moyad Dannon, along with his brother Mahde, was sentenced to prison for manufacturing and selling "ghost guns" for the purpose of supplying the Islamic State.

Sydney Moore, a Clarksville, Tenn. resident, said "he's here, and that's by the grace of God" after her 4-month-old boy survived being sucked up into a tornado that hit the family's home on Saturday.

Tinker Hatfield, a Nike designer, was pleased to hear that a pair of gold Nike sneakers originally custom-made for filmmaker Spike Lee were benefiting a Portland homeless shelter as they were put up for a charity auction, saying "it's a happy ending to a really great project."

Dr. Merle Berger, founder of the Boston IVF fertility clinic, was named in a lawsuit and accused of inseminating a woman with his own sperm after the plaintiff had visited the clinic in 1980 to seek help in conceiving a child.

Mickey McKinney, brother of civil-rights protester William McKinney, said that "this development has been a long time in coming," as it was announced that a former British soldier will stand trial in the killing of William and one other man on Jan. 30, 1972, otherwise known as Bloody Sunday.

Michael Macek, director of the St. Louis Zoo, said "he'll be missed here, but we know this is for the best" as the zoo announced that Raja, a male Asian elephant born at the zoo nearly 31 years ago, will be relocated to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in hopes that he'll breed with the four females there.