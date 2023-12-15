Inmate found dead at state prison in Malvern

An inmate at the Ouachita River Unit in Malvern was found dead early Friday in what was thought to be a suicide, a news release from the Arkansas Department of Corrections states.

A sergeant making security rounds around 2:25 a.m. found Anthony Mosley, 27, who was taken to the prison infirmary and was dead when medical personnel arrived at 2:48 a.m.

The death is being investigated by the Arkansas State Police, the release states, which is a routine procedure with inmate deaths.

Mosley was serving a 10-year sentence on domestic battery and two possession of a firearm by certain persons convictions. He was sentenced June 5, 2019, in Mississippi County.