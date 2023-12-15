Interdistrict academy plans told

United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas is partnering with Mills University Studies High in the Pulaski County Special School District to establish the Academy of Social Services and Leadership.

The academic alliance between the agency and the school system -- under the umbrella of the Academies of Central Arkansas -- was announced Thursday at the ninth-through-12th grade campus at 1205 E. Dixon Road.

"As one of the largest disability service organizations in Arkansas, we are proud to be leading the charge to educate and bring awareness at the high school level about the opportunities for employment within the disability community," Paula Rader, United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement.

"We're very proud to establish the United Cerebral Palsy Academy of Social Services and Leadership ... and look forward to what the future holds for this partnership," Rader said.

The academy will provide hands-on learning opportunities throughout a student's four years at Mills, school and organization leaders said Thursday.

In addition to career exploration activities in the freshman seminar class, Mills students this school year will participate in industry field trips, job shadowing, career mentoring, mock interviewing and potential internship or externship opportunities as a result of the partnership with United Cerebral Palsy.

As students move into the upper grades of high school, they will be able to earn concurrent high school and college credits and industry-recognized credentials. For seniors, the academy work will include the completion of a "capstone project" developed by school faculty and the disability service organization.

The Academies of Central Arkansas is an initiative of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with other area business chambers and the Pulaski County Special, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Jacksonville/North Pulaski school districts.

The interdistrict academies initiative is built on the Ford Next Generation Learning model, which is a national model for blending core academics with career and technical education, enabling students to see the relevance of traditional school subjects through the lens of career fields.

More than 40 communities across the nation, including Louisville, Ky., and Nashville, Tenn., have adopted the model.

Jay Chesshir, Little Rock Regional Chamber chief executive officer and president, said Thursday that the agreement between Mills and United Cerebral Palsy will expose students to a range of "incredibly diverse" career possibilities, particularly in the non-profit sector.

Some of the previously announced school and business partnerships in Pulaski County are between Pulaski Special's Sylvan Hills High and Arkansas Children's Hospital, and between Maumelle High and Central Arkansas Water and Telcoe Federal Credit Union. Still others are Little Rock's Southwest High and Baptist Health, and Little Rock Parkview Magnet High and Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

"Our academies are designed to provide our students with college and career readiness skills and experiences to pursue their dreams," Pulaski Special Superintendent Charles McNulty said Thursday.

"Additionally, our academies are designed to increase the opportunity for all our community members to dream of a life well-lived. Entering partnerships with organizations such as United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas is exactly what our academies are all about in central Arkansas," McNulty said.

Pulaski County Special School District Superintendent Charles McNulty speaks at Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock on Thursday about the partnership between the school and United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas to establish the Academy of Social Services and Leadership. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





