Interesting moves for new class cycle

The Arkansas Activities Association released the high school football conferences for the 2024-26 classification cycle Thursday afternoon.

The headline changes for this cycle, as was for the last, are the number of private schools moving up a classification. Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian will be moving from the 6A-West to the 7A-Central next season.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian will be the second and third private schools to play in 7A, following Little Rock Catholic in 2006-21. The Rockets never finished higher than third place in their conference while in 7A. In their two years in 6A, PA and Little Rock Christian each made the state championship game once.

After winning the 2022 6A state championship, all Pulaski Academy needed this season under the AAA's Competitive Equity Factor was a winning conference record to be moved up to 7A -- something the Bruins accomplished on Oct. 20 with a win over Greenbrier.

"It's weird, but it's something that we knew was going to happen if we did what we did," PA Coach Anthony Lucas said. "Just like when we moved up to 6A, we're excited about it. It's going to be a lot more of a challenge for us, but we're not going to make excuses. We're going to keep on the grind. The offseason is going to be a little bit different, for sure."

Little Rock Christian will have a new head coach for its move to 7A after Eric Cohu resigned Wednesday.

After playing in the Class 5A championship game each of the past two seasons, Shiloh Christian was moved from the 5A-West to the 6A-West.

After playing in the Class 4A championship game each of the past two seasons, winning this year's against Rivercrest, Harding Academy was shifted from from the 4A-2 to the 5A-East. The Wildcats defeated 5A-East champion Valley View 55-40 on Aug. 25 this season.

All four schools accumulated the five points required to move a private school up a classification due to the Competitive Equity Factor, initially passed in 2021 for the 2022 season. This summer, the Competitive Equity Factor was altered to an accumulation of five points over two seasons rather than 10 points over four seasons as it was originally passed.

Under the Competitive Equity Factor, a state championship earned a school four points, a state championship game appearance earned three points, a playoff win earned two points and a winning conference record earned one point.

"When they heard about it, our kids were like, 'Let's go,' " Lucas said. "But after not making it to the state championship game this past year, I think it has refocused our kids. We'll find a way [to compete]. We are just going to have to do what we normally do."

Episcopal Collegiate was the lone private school to move up due to enrollment numbers. The Wildcats moved from the 2A-4 to the 3A-2.

All together, 22 schools changed classifications.

The 7A-Central will be loaded next season with Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian joining Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Little Rock Central, Little Rock Southwest and North Little Rock.

"There's going to be some great Friday nights in Central Arkansas in 7A," Lucas said. "It's going to be exciting for Central Arkansas. There's going to be some good football."

Fort Smith Northside was moved from the 7A-Central to the 7A-West, while Fort Smith Southside was shifted down to the 6A-West from the 7A-West. Jonesboro was moved from the 7A-Central to the 6A-East.

The other notable shift in conferences came in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A, where multiple teams that competed in 8-man last season returned to 11-man play.

Fountain Lake and Genoa Central return to a loaded 4A-7 Conference, along with Arkadelphia, Ashdown, Malvern, Nashville and newcomers Bauxite and Benton Harmony Grove.

Cutter-Morning-Star, Mountain View and Parkers Chapel also moved to Class 3A. Mountain Pine, Izard County and Spring Hill moved to Class 2A.

In 8-man, Guy-Perkins and South Side Bee Branch are expected to field new teams in the sanctioned North Division. Kipp-Delta is expected to field a new team in the South Division.

Other interesting moves down include Rivercrest, the 4A runner-up this season, moving to 3A, Mills to 4A, Searcy to 5A, Southside Batesville to 4A and Greenbrier moving back to the 5A.