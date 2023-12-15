Israel says Hamas war will drag on for months





TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's defense minister said Thursday it will take months to destroy Hamas, predicting a drawn-out war even as his country and its top ally, the United States, face increasing international isolation and alarm over the devastation from the campaign in Gaza.

Yoav Gallant's comments came as U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israeli leaders to discuss a timetable for winding down major combat in Gaza. Israeli leaders repeated their determination to pursue the military assault until they crush the militant group for its Oct. 7 attack.

The exchange seemed to continue a dynamic the two allies have been locked in for weeks. The Biden administration has shown unease over Israel's failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support for Israel with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing. Meanwhile, aside from small adjustments, Israel has changed little in what has been one of the 21st century's most devastating military campaigns, with a mounting death toll.

The prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammed Shtayyeh, said it's time for the United States to deal more firmly with Israel, particularly on Washington's calls for postwar negotiations for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Now that the United States has talked the talk, we want Washington to walk the walk," Shtayyeh said in an interview with The Associated Press a day before he and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are to meet Sullivan.

A deadly Hamas ambush on Israeli troops in Gaza City this week showed the group's resilience and called into question whether Israel can defeat it without wiping out the entire territory. The campaign has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiraling humanitarian crisis.

Gallant said Hamas has been building military infrastructure in Gaza for more than a decade, "and it is not easy to destroy them. It will require a period of time."

"It will last more than several months, but we will win, and we will destroy them," he said.

Sullivan's visit comes days after President Joe Biden said Israel was losing international support because of its "indiscriminate bombing." On Wednesday evening, Sullivan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the other two members of Israel's War Cabinet in Tel Aviv.

Afterward, Netanyahu said he had "told our American friends ... we are more determined than ever to continue fighting until Hamas is eliminated -- until complete victory."

The Palestinian telecommunications provider Paltel said Thursday that all communication services across Gaza were cut off due to ongoing fighting, severing the besieged territory from the outside world.

Heavy fighting has raged for days in areas around eastern Gaza City that were encircled earlier in the war. Tens of thousands of people remain in the north despite repeated evacuation orders, saying they don't feel safe anywhere in Gaza or fear they may never be allowed to return to their homes if they leave.

The military released footage Thursday showing Israeli troops leading a line of dozens of men with their hands above their heads out of a damaged building it said was the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north Gaza town of Beit Lahia. Men brought out four assault rifles and set them on the street along with several ammunition magazines.

Information for this article was contributed by Jack Jeffery, Kareem Chehayeb and Melanie Lidman of The Associated Press.

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike on residential buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



An Israeli soldier reacts after returning from Gaza, at a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. The army is battling Palestinian militants across Gaza in the war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack into Israel. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Palestinians look for the survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians look for the survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)



Palestinians evacuate survivors of an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital Rafah, southern Gaza, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)









