What about Trump?

I find it almost comical that Dana Kelley would take a half-page of the paper to bash a small group who suggested a change to one part of the Constitution while saying nothing about a leading candidate for the presidency, who openly states his intention of doing away with the whole thing.

The scary thing is, it would take Congress and the states to change any part of the Constitution, but it seems the president in charge of the DOJ and the military can singularly cancel the whole thing.

CLIFF HOOFMAN

Enola

Difference of opinion

The writer of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial of Dec. 9 clearly wants Ukraine to receive even more aid from our nation that has to borrow every dime the president gives hilariously away. Debt: Over $33 trillion!

Will you print the truth that USA is financially broken? We have no money to lend. This is mind-boggling.

The editorial seemed to suggest that if we don't do this Russia will gobble up more territory. I no longer believe the domino theory. I am old enough to know that the southeast Asia domino theory to stop Communist China, and even Afghanistan, was erroneous.

Furthermore, saying Ukraine is a democratic nation is not true. It seems to me that Volodymyr Zelenskyy frequently does what Joe Biden does, and that is ignore rights to freedom by unilaterally banning those who disagree with him, even the church. That is not democracy.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

A game for the ages

Re Mines versus Harding: As one of the few Arkies who are also Colorado School of Mines graduates, I congratulate Harding on Saturday's championship game. The paper's pre-game coverage of both Mines and Harding is laudable. Hopefully the game will be one for the ages.

My prediction: With the game tied at 73-73 after six overtimes, the coaches agree to call it a draw as John Matocha and Blake Delacruz exhaustedly shake hands and jointly hoist the trophy!

JACK SCHMEDEMAN

Little Rock