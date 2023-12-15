LIVE! Music: ROSSY & Mija Saturday at the Momentary

Live At the RØDE House Music Series starts Saturday at The Momentary in Bentonville. EDM artists ROSSY & Mija will share their combination of trap, future bass and even classical music elements to create genre-bending grooves following a set by local DJ VLYN at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 ($25 for members and $15 for students).

Live At The RØDE House Music Series will continue through May of next year featuring genres from classical and jazz to country, electronic, punk rock and hip-hop with headliners such as Adeem the Artist, Soccer Mommy, Astral Project, Junior Brown, James McMurtry, The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli, The Dip, Chicano Batman and many more.

ELSEWHERE

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Michael Rowan, 7 p.m. today; DJ Soulfree, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Holiday Carol Singing on the Lawn, 5 p.m. today; Ernie Hill presents Story Songs with special guests Still on the Hill and Smokey and the Mirror, 5 p.m. Sunday.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- David Phelps, 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Alma.

TempleLive Fort Smith -- Josey Scott's Saliva, 7 p.m. Saturday.

Hero's -- Frailstate, JoyBomb and Spacer, 8 p.m. today; War Pony, 8 p.m. Saturday in Fort Smith.

The Music Depot -- Funk Factory, 7 p.m. today in Rogers.

The Medium -- Happy Holy Gays Winter Concert with Ginger Doss and Lover Lover, 7 p.m. today; Off Tha Top | On Tha Spot with Eddie Canyon, Saturday in Springdale.

Tontitown Winery -- Tater, Butter Bean and Hart, 6:30 p.m. today; JR Neal Christmas Sip and Sing, 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Springdale.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Andy Frasco and Maggie Rose, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Brick Fields, 6 p.m. Dec. 20; happy hour with The Cate Brothers and the Nace Brothers, 6 p.m. Dec. 22 in Fayetteville.

ARt deCentrale -- Ashtyn Barbaree and the Christmas Trees, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in Springdale.

Walton Arts Center -- Squirrel Nut Zippers, 7 p.m. Dec. 19; A Very Mariachi Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 21 in Fayetteville.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.