Menifield immediately eligible for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas guard Keyon Menifield will play for the Razorbacks in 2023-24 after all.

Menifield, a 6-1 and 150-pound guard who transferred from Washington earlier this year, has not played at Arkansas this season. But he has been granted a waiver by the NCAA making him immediately eligible, beginning with the team’s game against Lipscomb in North Little Rock on Saturday.

“It has been a long process that we had to work through, but we are excited for Keyon and are proud of how he handled the process,” Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman said in a release. “Our staff and administration have worked hard to get this done and we appreciate their hard work.

“Keyon is an explosive point guard with great play-making ability.”

According to a release, his eligibility was restored following the end of the fall academic semester Friday.

In late July, the Razorbacks announced that the guard would be a non-scholarship redshirt in his first season in the program.

Menifield in his freshman season at Washington averaged 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 32 games, including 21 starts. He was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.