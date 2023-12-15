Names and Faces

Country singer and three-time Grammy nominee Luke Combs is reaching out to help a disabled Florida woman after she was ordered to pay him $250,000 in the aftermath of a lawsuit Combs' lawyers launched against companies that sell unauthorized merchandise with his image or name on them. In a Wednesday Instagram video, Combs said he told his attorneys to remove Nicol Harness from the lawsuit and that he was sending her $11,000. Harness had sold 18 tumblers on Amazon that had been made with his name and likeness for $20 each, grossing $360. Harness will also be getting her medical bills paid by the proceeds from a tumbler sold by Combs. She was recently hospitalized and has been fighting against heart disease. Combs will also fly Harness and her family out to a forthcoming concert so that the two of them could meet in person. "This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I'm not greedy in any way, shape or form," Combs said. He mentioned that his lawyers were only supposed to go after bigger companies that sold unauthorized goods, not any fans that had a business going on the side.

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been charged in Los Angeles with two misdemeanors after being taken into custody on Nov. 24 on suspicion of DUI. Haddish is set to be arraigned Dec. 22. She had been arrested on Nov. 24 after authorities received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a vehicle blocking the road. Beverly Hills police said they found Haddish inside the car and cited her on suspicion of driving under the influence. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight," Haddish said that she had been spending Thanksgiving day serving meals at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles before performing a set at the comedy club. Later on she said that she had fallen asleep behind the wheel, causing her Tesla to park itself and inadvertently block off the street. Haddish said that she is going to "get some help" to "learn balance and boundaries." To go along with this, a judge in Georgia ordered the stand-up comic not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs after her Los Angeles arrest. Haddish had previously been taken into custody on suspicion of DUI in Peachtree City, Ga., in January 2022, after police had received a call about a driver allegedly asleep at the wheel.