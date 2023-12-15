Report: Poultry plant

deaths 'preventable'

A chemical leak that killed six workers at a Georgia poultry plant in 2021 resulted from a poorly designed freezer that spilled deadly liquid nitrogen as well as a failure by the plant's owner to install safety equipment and properly train employees for emergencies, a federal agency has concluded.

"This needless and senseless tragedy was completely preventable," U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board Chairman Steve Owens said in a statement accompanying a 116-page report by agency investigators.

A freezer at the Foundation Food Group plant in Gainesville, Ga., overflowed with liquid nitrogen that spilled on Jan. 28, 2021. The chemical vaporized into an odorless gas, forming a cloud up to 5 feet high.

Two employees who were working on the freezer died from asphyxiation. Four others were killed as they tried to rescue their colleagues. Three more workers and a firefighter were injured.

Located about 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, Gainesville is the hub of Georgia's $4.3 billion poultry industry.

-- The Associated Press

EU court sides with

Amazon in tax fight

LONDON -- Amazon won't have to pay about $273 million in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the U.S. e-commerce giant Thursday, dealing a defeat to the 27-nation bloc in its efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance.

The ruling by the EU's top court is final, ending the long-running legal battle over tax arrangements between Amazon and Luxembourg's government and marking a further setback for a crackdown by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

The Court of Justice backed a 2021 decision by judges in a lower court who sided with Amazon, saying the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, had not proved its case that Amazon received illegal state support.

"The Court of Justice confirms that the Commission has not established that the tax ruling given to Amazon by Luxembourg was a State aid that was incompatible with the internal market" of the EU, the court said in a news release.

Amazon welcomed the ruling, saying it confirms that the company "followed all applicable laws and received no special treatment."

-- The Associated Press

State index finishes

session 13.13 higher

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 910.48, up 13.13 points.

"The S&P 500 Index closed higher for a sixth consecutive session but the buying momentum appears to be slowing ahead of Friday's quadruple witch expiration following the torrid pace of the recent rally," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.