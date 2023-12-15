NFL Betting Breakdown and Fantasy Football Guide for Week 15

The Raiders routed the Chargers 63–21 on Thursday Night Football in a memorable game that could be the final nail in the coffin for Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley.

Las Vegas finished with five passing touchdowns, two rushing scores and even two defensive players found the end zone in an all-around effort just one week after the team was shut out.

As far as fantasy football goes, Davante Adams had a big night while Austin Ekeler decidedly did not. The real MVP, though, was the Raiders defense — if you were among the few managers who started them for their 25-point outburst.

And so begins Week 15, the first round of the fantasy football playoffs…

In today's Winners Club you'll find:

Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

The playoffs are here and there are no teams on bye this week (unless, of course, your fantasy team earned one, which means congratulations are in order!). All 32 teams are in action for Week 15 and we have NFL football not only on Thursday, Sunday and Monday this week but there's also a tripleheader on Saturday with playoff implications afoot for all six teams.

Even with every team available, there are still plenty of players to watch on the injury report. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud's status is up in the air as he works his way back from concussion protocol, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ribs) said he plans to play Saturday and Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has been ruled out for a second straight week. Fire up Zack Moss again, folks.

The real worry is with Tyreek Hill (ankle), who left Monday night's loss early but later returned. Conor Orr made a compelling case for why the Dolphins might be better off in the long haul if Hill were to sit Sunday against the Jets. Fantasy managers with a vested interest in his MVP-level play might justifiably feel differently.

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

With or without the highest-scoring player in fantasy football this year, Michael Fabiano has his usual Start/Sit advice and positional rankings to help you set your lineup this week and stay alive in the playoffs. And remember to make those changes before games kick off on Saturday!

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | K & D/ST

Player Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | D/ST

Jen Piacenti also shared a list of quarterbacks she'd be willing to start over Patrick Mahomes in the fantasy playoffs, as the reigning MVP has just one top-12 finish in the last four weeks. Matthew Stafford? You betcha. Brock Purdy? Of course. See just how far she's willing to go with the Chiefs slumping.

NFL Week 15 Picks and Lines

The Bills essentially have another must-win game against one of the NFL's best teams this week when they host the Cowboys, winners of five in a row. Somewhat surprisingly, Buffalo is favored against Dallas, which dominated Philadelphia last week.

That game in Orchard Park headlines the five best games to bet this week, a list that includes Ravens-Jaguars on Sunday Night Football and Eagles-Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia has lost seven straight to Seattle and two in a row overall while the Seahawks' current skid is at four games.

Piacenti honed in on the Saturday tripleheader to give you an in-depth look at each game. Seven teams are in the playoff picture or on the cusp with a 7–6 record and four are in action on Saturday.

This week's totals aren't nearly as low across the board as they were last week, but Kansas City is involved in a game with a total in the 30s — one that was flexed out of the Monday night slot. Gilberto Manzano shared five over/under bets he likes, and he's counting on the Chiefs to get out of their slump.

And if you're just looking to bet on the moneyline, The MMQB team picked every game straight up. Understandably, the Cowboys are a popular upset pick as are the Texans and Giants, winners of three in a row.

Saturday

1 p.m. ET (NFL Network) Vikings vs. Bengals (-3.5) | Total: 40.5

4:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network): Steelers vs. Colts (-1.5) | Total: 41.5

8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network): Broncos vs. Lions (-4.5) | Total: 47.5

Sunday

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Bears vs. Browns (-2.5) | Total: 38.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Buccaneers vs. Packers (-3.5) | Total: 41.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Texans vs. Titans (-3.5) | Total: 36.5

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Jets vs. Dolphins (-9.5) | Total: 36.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Chiefs (-7.5) vs. Patriots | Total: 36.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Giants vs. Saints (-5.5) | Total: 39.5

1 p.m. ET (FOX): Falcons (-3.5) vs. Panthers | Total: 33.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): Commanders vs. Rams (-6.5) | Total: 50.5

4:05 p.m. ET (CBS): 49ers (-12.5) vs. Cardinals | Total: 47.5

4:25 p.m. ET (FOX): Cowboys vs. Bills (-1.5) | Total: 50.5

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC): Ravens (-3.5) vs. Jaguars | Total: 42.5

Jessica Rapfogel/USA TODAY Sports

Monday

8:15 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN): Eagles (-3.5) vs. Seahawks | Total: 47.5

In Other News

Dodgers Deal for Rays Pitcher Tyler Glasnow: Los Angeles signed Shohei Ohtani to a record-breaking contract earlier this week and now they've added another pitcher to their rotation. Outfielder Manuel Margot also ended up with the Dodgers and Tampa Bay received pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca in return.

Picks and Predictions for Every Single Bowl Game: Pat Forde took the time to break down each game of bowl season, which begins Saturday afternoon with the Myrtle Beach Bowl and doesn't let up until New Year's Day when the College Football Playoff semifinals commence.

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe to Return for Senior Season: Milroe had a breakout season in Tuscaloosa as he tallied 35 total touchdowns and over 3,000 total yards for the playoff-bound Crimson Tide. He projects to be an early Heisman candidate next season.

Thanks for reading! And please, remember to set your lineup. Don't let all those weeks go to waste because you forgot there are games on Saturday this week. Follow us @SI_Betting and @SI_Fantasy to keep up with all of our coverage and look out for the next edition of the newsletter in your inbox Sunday morning. Until then.