NFL Week 15 Expert Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Our experts are 56-51 for the season.

Bill Enright (9-5): Giants +4.5

One team is on a three-game winning streak while the other dropped three of its last four and the hot team is the one getting points? Sign me up! The Saints have an abysmal 1-5 record against the spread at home and the Giants' defense has held its opponents to 22 points or less during this win streak, which is right in line with what the shaky Saints' offense averages. Meanwhile, Tommy DeVito and Saquon Barkley have helped the Giants offense score 24 or more in two of their last three after reaching 20 points just once in their first 10 games. I'm banking on The Passing Paisan and Big Blue down in the Big Easy. Give me the 4.5 but don't be surprised when they win outright.

Craig Ellenport (9-5): Browns -3.5

I've picked the Browns a lot this season and they've won more than they've lost. This line reflects the fact that Chicago has won three of its last four. Still, the Bears have been held to 17 or fewer points seven times this season and Cleveland is by far the best defense they've faced. The Browns are 6-1 at home. With the AFC North title still within reach, the Browns won't lose to a sub-.500 team. The only question is covering the spread, but Joe Flacco will do enough to get that done.

Matt Verderame (8-5): Patriots +9.5

This might look really dumb come Sunday evening. The Chiefs have lost two straight, and they've never lost three straight with Patrick Mahomes as the starter. This is why the moneyline is a no-go, but covering 9.5 points? Sure. Kansas City has been struggling to score 20 points, and while New England's anemic offense isn't going to have a productive day against the Chiefs' top-tier defense, a couple turnovers could mean a few cheap points. Look for Kansas City to win, but the Patriots to do just enough for a cover.

Jen Piacenti (8-6): Patriots +9.5

Let me start by saying that this is one of the toughest slates to pick so far this season. That being said, I do like the Patriots to cover the 9.5 points at home on Sunday. Do I think the Pats are going on a scoring bonanza? No. But, I do think they will be able to limit this Kansas City team that has been struggling to produce. I would never bet on the Chiefs to lose three in a row, but I'm willing to bet they won't cover. The Patriots have held opposing teams to just 11.3 points per game across the last three contests.

Kyle Wood (7-6): Rams -6.5

The Commanders have dropped four straight games, their last three by double digits and their last two by 30-plus points. Washington is the only team in the league that allows more than 30 points per game and the Rams just scored 31 on the road against the Ravens, the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL. Los Angeles has had no issue scoring on elite defenses as of late and this unit is not that. And on the other side, Sam Howell, the league's most-sacked quarterback, will have Aaron Donald breathing down his neck all game. The Rams roll at home to get back to .500.

Two of our experts picking the Jets as their best bet is a rare opportunity to use a photo of quarterback Zach Wilson. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Michael Fabiano (7-7): Jets +8.5

The Dolphins are coming off a bad loss to the Titans at home and should bounce back this week, but will they cover? Zach Wilson looked (gulp) good last week, and New York's defense should keep them close, especially if Tyreek Hill is out or limited. The weather could be a factor, too, so I'll take Gang Green plus the points.

Gilberto Manzano (6-8): Jets +8.5

I was very confident that my past two picks were going to cover as home favorites. How foolish of me to believe the Steelers were going to beat the Cardinals in Week 13 and the Falcons to get by the Buccaneers in Week 14. So let's change things up in this season filled with upsets. The Jets' defense forced C.J. Stroud into his worst performance of his memorable rookie season in last week's 30–6 win against the Texans. Expect the Jets to stifle Tua Tagovailoa, who might not have Tyreek Hill because of an ankle injury. It also helps that Zach Wilson had a productive outing against Houston.

Conor Orr (2-9): Giants +4.5

Someone recently compared DeVito-mania to Linsanity, and I would agree, having lived through both phenomena. I also know how short-lived this can be. However, I am not ready to let it go. I care not that the Saints are clearly the better team. One quarterback is playing with heart, and that quarterback will get a dub in New Orleans, and cover.

