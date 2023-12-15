NFL Week 15 Player Props and Predictions for Saturday’s Tripleheader

The NFL has gifted us with three games this Saturday, and no doubt you'll want to get in on the action!

The day starts with Vikings-Bengals, followed by Steelers-Colts and then Btroncos-Lions. Here are a few early player prop values we are targeting for Saturday's slate. With each game represented below, you'll have something to root for all day long.

T.J. Hockenson over 5.5 receptions (-105)T.J. Hockenson over 52.5 receiving yards (-110)

Hockenson has seen 116 targets this season, leading all tight ends in the NFL and his 85 catches also lead the league. That's an average of 6.5 catches per game. He has not cleared this mark in his last three contests, but this week he faces the Bengals, who are allowing an average of 6.7 catches to tight ends this season and 72 receiving yards per game -- the most in the league. They're also allowing an incredible 80% catch rate. This should be a Hockenson game even with Nick Mullens under center. Justin Jefferson is banged up and Hock is averaging 65 receiving yards per game this season.

Sam La Porta over 47.5 receiving yards (-110)

I mentioned the great matchup for Hockenson, but LaPorta's matchup is almost as good. The Broncos have allowed the second-most receiving yards to tight ends this season with a 75% catch rate. LaPorta has been targeted 92 times this season for an average of more than seven per game, and he's averaging 54 receiving yards per contest. There isn't a lot of value on taking the over for his catch prop, which is set at 4.5 at -140, so we will bite on the receiving prop instead. The Broncos are allowing 69 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season, and we are willing to bet Jared Goff will connect with the rookie for at least 48 yards Saturday.

Russell Wilson has led the Broncos from a 1-5 start to being a playoff contender. Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson over 27.5 rushing yards (-110)

No team has allowed more rushing yards to opposing passers this year than the Lions, who have allowed a total of 399 yards for an average of 30.5 per game. Wilson has exceeded this in seven of his 13 games played this year, and he's had 27 attempts across just the last three contests. For the season, Wilson is averaging 4.6 yards per attempt and the Lions are allowing 4.99 yards per attempt to quarterbacks. If he has just six attempts Saturday, Wilson should clear this mark.

Russell Wison over 1.5 passing TDs (+140)

I can't pass up the payout for this one. Did you realize Wilson has 23 passing touchdowns this season? That's tied with Patrick Mahomes and Jordan Love for the fifth-most in the NFL. He's averaging 1.76 touchdowns per game, and this week he's facing the Lions, who have allowed 21 passing touchdowns this year -- for an average of 1.6 per game. That's enough to get me excited about this plus-money payout.

Najee Harris over 51.1 rushing yards (-110)

The Patriots were able to bottle up the Pittsburgh run game last Thursday, holding Harris to only 29 yards on the ground. This is an entirely different matchup, though, as the Colts are allowing an average of 106 yards per game to opposing runners this season. Harris should maintain the primary role in this backfield and we should see him log at least 12 carries. Harris has averaged 4.44 yards per carry in the second-half of the season and 4.36 yards per carry when away, so we're willing to bet he can exceed this number.

