OTHERS SAY: When it comes to impeachment, who needs evidence?

The politically inspired impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has failed to produce any convincing evidence that Biden has committed the "high crimes and misdemeanors" required by the U.S. Constitution for the conviction and removal of a chief executive. So naturally Speaker Mike Johnson proposed a floor vote.

Testimony by Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden associate, spectacularly failed to substantiate allegations that President Biden had any significant involvement in his son's business affairs. Republicans also seem to be trying to breathe new life into a claim, debunked long ago, that as vice president Biden pushed for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, because Shokin was investigating Burisma, a company on whose board Hunter Biden served.

In fact, the Obama administration's campaign against Shokin was part of a multinational effort to press Ukraine to deal with corruption.

Finally, the House Oversight Committee announced portentously that Hunter Biden's business entity, Owasco PC, which had received payments from foreign companies, had made monthly payments to Joe Biden. Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said the payments "are now part of a pattern revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in and benefited from his family's influence peddling schemes."

But The Washington Post reported that the payments--made in 2018, when Joe Biden was a private citizen--were reimbursements for a truck Biden helped his financially strapped son to purchase.

The details of the overblown allegations against the president are almost beside the point, which is that the faltering impeachment inquiry is best viewed as an exercise in toadying to former President Trump. House Republicans faced with a vote on legitimizing this fishing expedition should ask themselves if it's their interests to climb aboard this particular carriage in the Trump train.