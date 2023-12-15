Priceless joy

School being out for the holidays, I take the grandkids down to a favorite hangout in Little Rock: Historic Arkansas Museum. I know ahead of time it's going to cost me.

The first thing they want to do is cruise the souvenir shop. The boy scores a vintage toy, Jacob's Ladder, its wooden pieces clattering as he manipulates them up and down. His sister wants the full-sized stuffed raccoon that you can stick your hand in and work like a puppet. After checking the price tag, she is urged to consider the much smaller version but will have to keep her hands to herself.

Toys in tow, we wander through galleries fraught with rich Arkansas history. There is a thoughtful homage to Native Americans, set largely in the tranquil days before their near-extermination by Europeans who seemed never to tire of taking everything they could get their hands on.

In another gallery there is an exhibit of stuff from the Masons, a secret fraternal organization. I tell the kids that their great-grandfather was a Mason and that they tried to do things to help people. Now they are fading away, lack of recruitment as a possible cause.

"They couldn't tell anybody about their group since it's supposed to be a secret," the boy offers.

We move on to an exhibit that features dozens of artfully crafted knives, the type that helped pioneers subdue the American wilderness. In the exhibit, I spot a knife called an "Arkansas toothpick," about 12 inches of gleaming deadly steel attached to a coffin-shaped wooden handle.

I tell the kids that a lot of Arkansas soldiers carried these during the Civil War and that you did not want to be on the business end of an Arkansas toothpick.

As usual, the kids end up in their favorite spot, the large frontier playhouse tucked away in the museum's loft. There are period costumes hung about and a chest full of stuffed animals.

The boy immediately dons a long buckskin jacket with fringe on the sleeves and then plops a coonskin hat on his head. His sister puts on an old-timey dress and over that a red cape with a hood. I sense a photo op here but the kids scowl and wave me off.

So I am left to ponder the vagaries of history called to mind in this place, the near genocide of Native Americans and a war that split the country in half. Even today, these things are never far from us and continue to array themselves against the best intentions of benevolence and diplomacy and tidings of good will.

I know better than to assume that people in the past weren't as smart as we modern folks. They generally knew what they were doing and they also were fully aware of how life, then as now, is so highly tentative.

The kids are playing quietly, working together to cook up a batch of toy vegetables on the playhouse stove. They want so badly to be adults much of the time, hoping for a head start in writing their own histories. For the moment, however, they are still just little kids caught up at innocent play.

As I continue to watch them, a rare feeling of bliss settles over me, and I marvel at how little it cost me to feel this way.

