Razorbacks jumper Hibbert wins Bowerman

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas sophomore Jaydon Hibbert, who will be 18 years old for another month, won The Bowerman for the top men's collegiate track and field athlete for 2023.

Hibbert, who swept NCAA and SEC titles in the triple jump indoors and outdoors as a freshman and set two collegiate records, won the award that's referred to as the Heisman Trophy for his sport, during a ceremony Thursday night at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Aurora, Colo.

"Firstly, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to God," Hibbert said to open his acceptance speech. "Without His guidance, strength and blessings, none of this would have been possible.

"I am truly humbled and thankful for the talents He has bestowed upon me, and I will always give Him the glory, because He was and is and will forever by my rock, guiding shield on this incredible journey.

"As I look on the surface of this prestigious award, I see a reflection of a kid that God did not give up on and is also a reminder of how He can transform you from nothing to something great."

Texas sprinter Julien Alfred won The Bowerman for female athletes. As a senior last season she won four NCAA titles in the 60 and 200 meters indoors -- setting collegiate records in both races -- and the 100 and 200 outdoors. She also won three Big 12 titles.

Arkansas sprinter and hurdler Britton Wilson was among three finalists for The Bowerman for women along with Alfred and Florida jumper Jasmine Moore.

The other men's finalists with Hibbert were multi-event athletes Kyle Garland from Georgia and Leo Neugebauer from Texas.

Hibbert, who is from Kingston, Jamaica, and turns 19 on Jan. 17, became the second Razorback to win The Bowerman for men along with sprinter and jumper Jarrion Lawson in 2016.

In Hibbert's first collegiate season, he broke two triple jump collegiate records going back to the 1980s.

Hibbert won the NCAA Indoor title with a leap of 57-6 1/2 to break the collegiate record of 57-5 set by Charlie Simpkins of Charleston Southern in 1986.

At the SEC Outdoor Championships, Hibbert went 58-7 1/2, breaking the mark of 57-7 3/4 by SMU's Keith Connor at the 1982 NCAA meet. Hibbert won the NCAA Outdoor title by going 57-7 1/2.

"This moment is truly a dream come true, and I could say that it definitely made up for what happened in Budapest," Hibbert said in his acceptance speech.

Hibbert had the top qualifying mark in the triple jump at the World Championships in August in Budapest, but suffered a hamstring injury in the final and had to drop out.

"Injuries, especially on a big stage, make you hungry," Hibbert said earlier this week when asked about his goals for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. "You're going to want it more next year.

"I'm really hungry for the gold medal in Paris, and I'm working for it."

In Hibbert's acceptance speech he thanked his parents, family members, his coaches growing up in Jamaica and all of his coaches and trainers at Arkansas, in particular assistant coach Travis Geopfert.

"Coach Travis, I truly love and respect you," Hibbert said.

"You look at what Jaydon's done, two collegiate records and [breaking] one that was 41 years old, it's awesome to celebrate last season, celebrate him," Geopfert said Thursday in an interview posted on the UA track and field team's social media account. "He deserves it in every way.

"I think the thing that stands out to me the most [with Hibbert] being so young, he was so extremely coachable. There were big adjustments he had to make throughout the year, and he made those adjustments with ease -- and without question.

"To be 17 years old at the time, and just turning 18 during the season and everything he did, it was remarkable."

Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said no one could have predicted Hibbert's level of success last season.

"We knew he was an outstanding athlete coming in, but he really exceeded all of our expectations in regards to just how he embraced and absorbed what we're about here at Arkansas and the coaching with Coach Geopert," Bucknam said. "He nailed it. He put his trust in Travis and the rest is history."

Jonathan Edwards, who holds the triple jump world record at 60-feet he set in 1995, expressed his admiration for Hibbert during a video shown at Thursday night's ceremony.

"Been great to watch you jump. Super impressive," Edwards said, speaking to Hibbert. "I'm looking forward to seeing how you develop. You've certainly got my attention."

Wilson, who turned pro after last summer, set an American record as a junior in winning the 400 at the NCAA Indoor meet in 49.48 seconds after being sidelined by shin injuries and a bout with covid-19. She also set a collegiate record outdoors in the 400 by running 49.13 at the SEC Championships.

"Being here is a reflection of a phenomenal year last year and she obviously has more years to come," Arkansas women's Coach Chris Johnson said of Wilson being a finalist for The Bowerman in an interview posted on the UA track and field social media account. "She worked really hard, and you see the fruits of her labor."

Wilson transferred to Arkansas two years ago from Tennessee.

"It definitely was a good decision," Wilson said earlier this week of coming to Arkansas. "I was struggling a bit with the transition here just because Coach Johnson's training is so intense.

"But he was very patient with me and I think the way he coached me and learned about me definitely contributed to the relationship we have now and how much I've excelled in two years with him."

Wilson said earlier this week she plans to train during the indoor season to be ready for the outdoor season with the goal of making the United States Olympic team with her focus on the 400 rather than the hurdles.

"I'm feeling good," Wilson said. "Slowly coming back and starting to get stronger in the weight room. This is kind of like the rebuilding process from the injury."

Wilson, 23, said she marvels at Hibbert's maturity for someone his age.

"I'm in awe every time Hibby competes," Wilson said. "I really admire how well he's carried himself, especially on the bigger stage."