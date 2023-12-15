Relationships with staff have Hogs in good shape with JUCO DB

A tight bond with the Arkansas coaches have the Razorbacks in the running for defensive back Brylan Lanier.

Lanier, 6-1 and 185 pounds, of East Mississippi Community College, reports scholarship offers from Arkansas, North Carolina State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Southern Miss, Temple and other programs.

He arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday morning after playing in the junior college national championship game in Little Rock on Wednesday night.

“It’s been a great visit,” Lanier said. “All the coaches showed me and my family great hospitality [and] took us in like family. Really liked the visit. I feel like I've got a great relationship with the coaches.”

Lanier, who attended Paul W Bryant High School in Cottondale, Ala., was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2021 class.

He committed to Georgia State as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, but went to Alabama as a preferred walk-on. He transferred to Indiana and played in 11 games and recorded 11 tackles and 1 sack during the 2022 season.

“The highlight of the trip was we had a photoshoot,” Lanier said. “As soon as I walked in, they had all my family cheering. It was crazy. Coach [Sam] Pittman had great energy just watching us. He's really a great person.

“That is probably the highlight of the trip.”

He had 56 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception going into the national championship game. Lanier left Fayetteville to visit North Carolina State and plans to announce his decision between Dec. 20-30.

“The main thing for me is putting myself in a great position,” Lanier said. “Playing time plays a factor, development and somewhere that just feels like home.”