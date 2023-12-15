Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%).

MEET 8-20 (40%).

LEE'S LOCK Lord Grantham in the tenth.

BEST BET Shackleford Storm in the eighth.

LONG SHOT Whelen Springs in the ninth.

Confidence ratings

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 Furlongs, 2-year-olds, Maiden Claiming $20,000.

MIRAGE** has a series of encouraging workouts for a stable that wins with first-time starters, and he is spotted well in a soft maiden claiming sprint. PLAY THE TRUMPET recorded a pair of competitive turf races at Indiana, and his local works indicate he may be better switching to the main track. LEAD FOOT finished a distant second at a slightly higher claiming price at Churchill, and the seven-race maiden does own the fastest Beyer figures.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 MirageSantanaBrisset2-1

5 Play the TrumpetTorresWilliams5-1

4 Lead FootArrietaShorter3-1

1 SuperheroVazquezAsmussen4-1

7 Professional GradeFuentesWilliams6-1

2 DantheconcretemanJordanJordan8-1

6 Blowout MountainDe La CruzCompton20-1

3 Lucky Is My NameBowenMilligan20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $7,500.

MAN ON THE MOON*** was a clear winner at this claiming price three races back at Del Mar, and he is taking a drop in class following a strong runner-up finish last month at Churchill. TOMA TODO is only a neck from having won three consecutive races this season at Remington, and he is back at a proper level after catching a strong field and a sloppy track at Fair Grounds. RIVER BOY has won four of eight races at the distance, and the front-runner is dropping in class following a sprint tune-up at Churchill.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Man On the MoonTorresMartin2-1

12 Toma TodoVazquezAsmussen7-2

3 River BoyBejaranoGarcia9-2

6 Mulberry StreetBealmearSilva10-1

8 YakArrietaBroberg6-1

1 Chisholm TrailDe La CruzAnderson12-1

5 CalipariCastilloVillafranco15-1

9 Ready to RollEsquivelVan Berg15-1

4 Khozy My BoyJuarezWard20-1

7 Vim and VigorChuanVillafranco20-1

11 Georgia DeputyWalesPetalino30-1

10 Fetchs BrahmCourtFires30-1

3 Purse $60,500, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $32,000.

BOURBON SPIRIT*** has won three of his five sprint races, and the quick three-year-old is in good form for high-percentage trainer Brad Cox, and he is taking a drop in class. LAKE RADIO was winless but competitive at a higher level last season at Oaklawn, and he ships from Thistledown at the top of his game. FULL AUTHORITY exits a disappointing effort at Laurel, but he is the class of the race and is also a three-time winner at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Bourbon SpiritChuanCox8-5

1 Lake RadioDe La CruzRone5-2

6 Full AuthorityArrietaCompton4-1

2 BreslauEsquivelContreras5-1

7 MacronZimmermanHaran8-1

4 Home Run TrickLanderosBrennan15-1

5 Shadow MatterAsmussenAsmussen15-1

4 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 2-year-olds, Maiden Claiming $75,000.

REVELATION** is an unraced gelding showing eight weeks of promising breezes for top trainer Brad Cox, who has impressive stats with debut runners going around two turns. CRUSADING was one-paced in his route debut at Churchill, but he landed in an exceptional field, and he is dropping into the maiden claiming ranks for the first time. CHARLESTON was forwardly placed in a third-place sprint last month at Churchill, and he holds an experience edge over his stablemate.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 RevelationChuanCox3-1

5 CrusadingTorresAsmussen7-2

8 CharlestonSantanaCox5-2

7 Warp NineLeparouxMcPeek4-1

1 El MatadorArrietaMott5-1

4 MoneyshotBowenPuhich15-1

3 RedfieldJuarezSchultz20-1

2 Silver ToneFuentesCompton20-1

5 Purse $34,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, Claiming $20,000.

SMARTY'S ANGEL** raced competitively in open company in two starts this summer, and she returns fresh and did break her maiden as a three-year-old filly at Oaklawn. BETTY JO broke her maiden at first asking last winter at Oaklawn, and she appears to be working well for winning connections. PETULA has been a tad inconsistent, but she looms a big late threat with one of her better efforts.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Smarty's AngelHarrCates7-2

8 Betty JoBejaranoMoquett3-1

11 PetulaFuentesMcKellar4-1

7 Be My HuckleberryDe La CruzLoy6-1

12 CoromandelBowenPuhich12-1

1 Pat's GalZimmermanCline10-1

10 Shutup PleaseJordanDixon12-1

9 Thursday MorningGallardoEspinoza15-1

6 K J's Pistol AnnieBaileySoto15-1

2 Elmo's SecretTorresCravens15-1

5 Dixie Girl ToLanderosWestermann20-1

4 Blnds Havemo FunHebertCambray30-1

6 Purse $60,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $30,000.

ROCK STAR PARKING** is taking a significant drop following a fifth-place finish at Indiana, and he has a strong local record and a pair of swift recent breezes. SIMONA'S CHOICE easily defeated $20,000 claimers at Remington, and the consistent mare has finished in the money in six consecutive races. AMERICAN BAND has earned the fastest Beyer figures in the field, but she has not raced since May and may need a race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Rock Star ParkingEsquivelContreras2-1

4 Simona's ChoiceZimmermanJacquot3-1

1 American BandFuentesHaran5-2

7 Cost a FortuneHarrDixon8-1

3 Lucy's Cakes FlyDe La CruzStuart10-1

2 Right TrappeBowenPuhl12-1

6 Cartel QueenArrietaMott12-1

5 Diva TrevaJordanJordan20-1

7 Purse $68,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance.

KANT BEAT THE ROCK*** has been forwardly placed in consecutive in the money finishes at Aqueduct, and he figures to work an ideal trip behind a fast and contentious pace. LUNA VIEJA was beaten less than two-lengths at this level at Churchill after controlling the pace, and the three-year-old has been showing steady improvement. KOBLA MAS ships from Delaware in good form, and he is a one-run closer in a field with plenty of speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Kant Beat the RockVazquezJacobson5-2

3 Luna ViejaTorresAmoss3-1

8 Kobla MasBejaranoWard6-1

7 FightertownArrietaMason4-1

4 CanavallSantanaWilliams5-1

9 Lucky BossEsquivelContreras12-1

1 Dance Some MoCastilloRosin10-1

5 Life On the NileJuarezWard20-1

2 Rocking RocketAsmussenLukas20-1

8 Purse $35,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance.

SHACKLEFORD STRONG*** had a four-race winning streak snapped when finishing second in a key sprint at Keeneland, and he had a snappy half-mile breeze last week. COLONEL VARGO is riding a three-race winning streak, and the recent allowance winner at Aqueduct hails from a hot stable. BORN FLAWLESS has shown good early speed in a current three-race winning streak of his own, and he has the speed to contest the pace throughout.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Shackleford StrongArrietaDiVito3-1

1 Colonel VargoVazquezJacobson5-2

2 Born FlawlessTorresSharp2-1

7 Atomic ToneDe La CruzRone8-1

5 BurninhunkofloveCastilloBroberg10-1

3 Spotted BullJuarezWard12-1

4 Eternally GratefulFuentesBecker12-1

9 Golden LunaJordanJordan20-1

8 Cost BasisZimmermanMartin20-1

9 Purse $142,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up, Allowance Optional Claiming.

WHELEN SPRINGS** won a pair of restricted stakes last season at Oaklawn, and the Grade 3 winner this summer at Monmouth also finished second to Proxy ($2.7 Million earner) in the G3 Monmouth Cup. FULL SCREEN was beaten a neck at a similar condition last out at Del Mar, and the consistent front-runner has strong connections. COMMANDPERFORMANCE is moving up a condition following a determined late-running victory at Churchill, and he drew inside and may get a perfect pace setup.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Whelen SpringsArrietaSchultz5-1

8 Full ScreenSantanaCasse7-2

1 CmmndprformanceTorresSharp3-1

2 Silver ProspectorAsmussenAsmussen4-1

6 HozierLanderosBrisset10-1

5 Tonka WarriorGallardoRobertson10-1

11 Double CrownChuanGinter12-1

9 Decision MakerBejaranoVan Berg12-1

4 Pats PropertyDe La CruzHaran15-1

3 Buck MoonEsquivelContreras20-1

10 Frosted DepartureLeparouxMcPeek20-1

10 Purse $30,500, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Claiming $16,000.

LORD GRANTHAM*** finished a close third following a nine-month layoff last month at Churchill, and the versatile runner is likely to improve. MASTER OF ARMS is dropping in price on the heels of a fourth-place finish at Churchill, which earned the same last race Beyer figure as the top selection. CAPTAIN JACK was badly overmatched in his last race at Churchill, but his previous four races appear good enough to put him close at the wire.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Lord GranthamZimmermanHartman2-1

11 Master of ArmsBejaranoMoquett7-2

6 Captain JackEsquivelContreras3-1

8 Little FrappucinoAsmussenAsmussen5-1

9 ImmoralDe La CruzJansen12-1

1 Boogie BodeChuanShorter20-1

1a Last OutlawBejaranoShorter20-1

7 Passion of Joe'sJuarezRarick20-1

4 Unstable PrinceBowenMartin15-1

5 Color Me LegendaryGallardoLund15-1

3 UnbowedFuentesMorse30-1

10 DirectionalArrietaVillafranco30-1

2 Howl YeahHernandezWilson30-1