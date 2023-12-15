Rogers man pleads guilty, apologizes for sexually abusing boy

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a boy.

"I know people see me as a child molester and pedophile," Noel Alfonso Bonilla-Jimenez said at Friday's hearing. "It was a one time thing. It will never happen again."

Bonilla-Jimenez pleaded guilty to sexual assault, computer exploitation of a child and two counts of distributing, possession or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Bonilla-Jimenez was arrested in January 2022.

Rogers police investigated a report involving a video showing a young girl engaged in a sex act with a person believed to be a man, according to a probable cause affidavit. The person used Instagram and Snapchat to send the video to another person, the affidavit states.

Police were able to trace the video to Bonilla-Jimenez's cellphone, according to the affidavit.

Police also received an anonymous report in November identifying Bonilla-Jimenez as a Snapchat user who sent videos of himself engaged in sex acts with young children, according to the affidavit.

A woman told police Bonilla-Jimenez befriended her and they exchanged Snapchat contact information, according to the affidavit. She told police she observed his account and found several videos of him having sex with adult females and videos of a boy engaged in a sex act with a man, according to the affidavit. The woman said she saved the video to give to law enforcement, according to the affidavit.

Police believe the boy is between 7 and 9 years old and identified Bonilla-Jimenez as the man in the video, according to the affidavit.

Police were able to identify the 8-year-old boy, referred to as John Doe-8 in court documents. Police showed the boy's mother a screen clipping of her son, and she reported her son was 7 years old at the time, according to the affidavit.

Bonilla-Jimenez, 20, admitted to recording the incidents with the boy, but claimed he deleted the videos, according to the affidavit. He admitted to engaging in sex acts with the boy two or three times at his home, according to the affidavit.

Police also found evidence Bonilla-Jimenez sent the video to a man with a text message that read "7-year-old boy,"according to the affidavit.

Tim McDonald, deputy prosecutor, told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren the boy's mother was in court and she did not agree with the plea deal. McDonald said she wanted a more lenient resolution of the case.

Bonilla-Jimenez told the judge he was 16-year-old boy, and the victim was also a child. "I understand my actions have consequences, and I feel horrible," he said.

Bonilla-Jimenez apologized and said he loved the boy.

"I wish God would forgive me for the actions I did," Bonilla-Jimenez said. "I feel horrible. I'm scared.

Karren told Bonilla-Jimenez his words were not falling on deaf ears. "You seem to be contrite and remorseful," the judge said.

Karren sentenced Bonilla-Jimenez to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

He will be required to register as a sex offender and he must complete a sex offender treatment program.