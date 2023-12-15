GIRLS

MAMMOTH SPRING 80, ALTON, MO. 44 Brynn Washam rung up 32 points for Mammoth Spring (16-3) during the semifinals of the Battle of the Border Tournament on its home floor. Tay Davis scored 14 points and Adrianna Corbett finished with 13 points for the Lady Bears. Molly Corbett collected 12 points as well.

QUITMAN 73, ATKINS 37 Emma Fenley's 15 points aided the Lady Bulldogs (11-2) in its easy win over the Lady Red Devils. Lexi Hobbs scored 13 points, Madilyn Varvil had 11 points, and Madison Harneck contributed eight points for Quitman. Kadee Keaster had 13 points and Ellie Taylor notched eight points for Atkins (4-7).

ROGERS 56, HARRISON 45 Rogers outscored Harrison 25-10 in the fourth quarter to take a come-from-behind victory Thursday at Mountie Arena. The Lady Mounties (5-5) had an 18-17 halftime lead, but needed a late rally after Harrison took a 36-31 lead into the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Owens led Rogers with 14 points, followed by Callie Wooldridge with 13 and Kiara Owens with 10. Brooklyn Mitchell had 21 for Harrison, while Eliza Barger added 14.

BOYS

MAMMOTH SPRING 64, HIGHLAND 58 A 25-point outing from Garet O'Dell highlighted a tough encounter for Mammoth Spring (16-2) in the Battle of the Border Tournament at home. Caleb Michaels had 14 points and Blake Rogers came up with 13 points for the Bears.

MARIANNA 75, DERMOTT 56 Dekylon Arnold had 26 points, 10 assists and 10 steals for Marianna (5-4) in a nonconference battle against the Rams. Jamari Anthony added 19 points and 12 rebounds and Quincy Allen netted 13 points for the Trojans. LeSean Gamble also scored 11 points for Marianna.

QUITMAN 63, ATKINS 58 Greyson Ealy provided 25 points for Quitman (3-9), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Zane Pierce scored 11 points and Ethan Thurman tossed in 10 points for the Bulldogs. Qwen Brantley added nine points during the win. Three players landed in double figures for Atkins (4-4), starting with Jackson Furrh's 14 points. Allen Horn scored 12 points and Davyn Bowden delivered 11 points for the Red Devils.

VAN BUREN 75, CARL JUNCTION, MO. 43 Jaxon Cazzell had 20 points and five rebounds to lead Van Buren (6-4) to a victory during the first round of the Mustang Classic in Anderson, Mo. Glavine McDonald finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists while A.G. Denton had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Pointers.

LEAD HILL 58, MOUNT JUDEA 28 Coda Lemon had 17 points to lead Lead Hill to a 1A-1 East Conference victory Thursday at Mount Judea. Nicklas May added 11 points for the Tigers, while Kaden Baker just missed a double-double with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Mason Campbell had 10 points to lead Mount Judea.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

NASHVILLE BANKERS CLASSIC

At Nashville

NEVADA 60, KIRBY 55 Kavion Coleman scored 29 points as the Blue Jays (9-4) slipped past the Trojans. Brycten Harris had 14 points, and Keyontae Wingfield added nine points for Nevada.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 77, MCDONALD COUNTY, MO. 36 Farmington jumped out to a 26-8 lead and captured the Lady Mustang Invitational title with a victory Wednesday against McDonald County. The Lady Cardinals (13-1) had 14 players score during the game as they owned a comfortable 49-12 halftime lead and a 72-25 cushion after three quarters. Morgan Uher had 14 points to lead Farmington, followed by Reese Shirey with 12 and Zoey Bershers with 10. Shirey, Bershers and The Lady Cardinals will finally play their first home game Friday as they open 4A-1 Conference play against Berryville.